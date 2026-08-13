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Apartments for sale in Bytów County, Poland

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Apartment in Toczen, Poland
Apartment
Toczen, Poland
Area 220 m²
A stylish house in the heart of the forest – a unique enclave of peace, a forest lodge or mo…
$496,299
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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