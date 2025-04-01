Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bytom, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 4 443 m²
Floor 1
Three plots of land with a total area of ​​about 4,440 m² in the Aleksandrów district are fo…
$811,339
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 3 002 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land for construction in a unique location on Trakt Napoleoński Street is for sale…
$790,569
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Krakow, Poland
Plot of land
Krakow, Poland
Area 335 m²
Exceptional investment plot in Kraków – Krowodrza
$512,230
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Srem, Poland
Plot of land
Srem, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
Construction site of 1,000 m2 in Śrema on Szkolna Street !!
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Otwock, Poland
Plot of land
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 7 050 m²
Floor 1
The plot with an area of ​​7050 m2, with dimensions of about 30 m from the front, expands to…
$218,041
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Kobylniki, Poland
Plot of land
Kobylniki, Poland
Area 815 m²
Good morning! I invite you to take a look at the offer of 815 m2 plot of land in Kobylniki o…
$106,256
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
Area 1 490 m²
For sale of plots 38/23 (885 m2) and 38/13 (605 m2), located at ul. Łobzenicka in Poznań
$181,412
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Lodz, Poland
Plot of land
Lodz, Poland
Area 521 m²
For sale, an undeveloped property located at Zamorska Street in Łódź, Łódź – Górna district
$202,238
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Warsaw, Poland
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
Area 5 370 m²
We offer for sale an attractive forest plot with construction potential, located in one of t…
$746,379
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
Area 5 686 m²
For sale, a service plot of 5,686m2 in the town of Nienawiszcz. Lot 407
$194,111
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 287 m²
Floor 1
A unique plot of land in Marki, between Długa and Szczygła streets, with access from Spacero…
$170,715
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Sedzinko, Poland
Plot of land
Sedzinko, Poland
Area 12 437 m²
For the sale of agricultural land built for agricultural purposes, agricultural service, pro…
$90,706
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
