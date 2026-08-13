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Residential properties for sale in Brodnica County, Poland

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1 property total found
House in Brodnica, Poland
House
Brodnica, Poland
Area 100 m²
House for renovation with a large plot of 1100 m2 Brodnica k. Mosina Potential for its own a…
$67,094
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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