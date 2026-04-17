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Townhouses for sale in Białystok County, Poland

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Klepacze, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Klepacze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
$180,627
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