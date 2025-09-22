Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Bełchatów County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bełchatów County, Poland

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Belchatow, Poland
2 room apartment
Belchatow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a 46.74 m2 apartment located…
$81,980
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bełchatów County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go