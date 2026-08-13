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Residential properties for sale in Bartoszyce County, Poland

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in gmina Bartoszyce, Poland
2 room apartment
gmina Bartoszyce, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Looking for an apartment you want to renovate under yourself? Additional garage, basement an…
$64,142
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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