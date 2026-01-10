Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Aleksandrów County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Aleksandrów County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ciechocinek, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Ciechocinek, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in the prestigious part of Ciechocinka — a renowned spa version. P…
$262,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aleksandrów County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go