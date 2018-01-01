Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok na etape stroitelstva v Antalii

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 63 to 124 m2. Distance to the sea 1.3 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Kargyjak są wystawiane na sprzedaż. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 135 do 220 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1500 metrów. Jeśli potrzebujesz nowych mieszkań wśród lasów iglastych, jesteś w Kargyjak: jednej z najbardziej zielonych i najbardziej malowniczych części Alanyi, 13 km od jej centrum. Kargicak rozciąga się 4 km wzdłuż morza i 4 km w kierunku gór. W Kargicak, głównie nowych nieruchomościach, obszar jest młody i elitarny. Wiele kompleksów mieszkalnych na pierwszej linii morza z bezpośrednim widokiem na morze. Jednocześnie oczywiście warto wziąć pod uwagę, że nowe budynki w Kargicak to doskonała inwestycja. Infrastruktura okręgowa: Migros, supermarkety A101, inne sklepy, stacje benzynowe, apteka, bankomaty, przystanki transportu publicznego, szkoły, park z miejscami do grillowania przy promenadzie, kemping i restauracja Perle, tureckie fast food z dostawą. Bazar rolniczy odbywa się w piątki, a bazar 1 km od placu — we wtorki w sąsiednim Mahmutlar. Wzdłuż promenady znajduje się transport, usługi taksówkowe i wynajem samochodów.
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Demirtash. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym prezentowane są następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 52 do 107 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 2600 metrów. Nieruchomości w Demirtash w nowych kompleksach zadowolą kupujących szukających optymalnego stosunku ceny do jakości. Terytoria są przestronne, podobnie jak w regionach centralnych, kompleksy z pełną całoroczną infrastrukturą. Inwestycje w mieszkania w Demirtash przyniosą wysokie zyski, ceny są obecnie jednymi z najniższych w Alanyi, ale szybko rosną. Ze względu na bliskość lotniska, jakość kompleksów i dobrą plażę, nieruchomości mają duży potencjał wynajmu. W przypadku stałego pobytu wszystko, co podstawowe w Demirtash, to: 5 szkół podstawowych, 2 szkoły średnie, liceum, supermarkety, rynek, sklepy, apteki, bankomaty, urzędy pocztowe, taksówki, stacje benzynowe i inna infrastruktura na centralnej ulicy wzdłuż górskiej rzeki. Nad jego kanałem znajduje się słynny kanion Sapadere, otwarty dla turystów, inne naturalne piękno. W okolicy znajduje się wiele parków i terenów rekreacyjnych, placów zabaw.
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dystrykt Zeytinburnu. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 69,79 do 266,99 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa.