Novyy kompleks na poberezhe zaliva Morfu - Severnyy Kipr

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w regionie Guzelürt (Morf) – Cypr Północny. W kompleksie mieszkalnym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 35 do 105 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 100 metrów. Guzelurt lub Morfu – raj owocowy Cypru Północnego. Sama nazwa wioski, przetłumaczona z tureckiego, jest interpretowana jako « piękny ogród ». Tutaj uprawia się najsmaczniejsze pomarańcze, mandarynki, grejpfruty, cytryny, truskawki, daktyle, winogrona i większość plonów jest eksportowana. Miasto odwiedzające jest prawie o każdej porze roku, turyści mają możliwość delektowania się świeżymi owocami sezonowymi w przystępnej cenie. W lipcu i sierpniu Guzelurt zamienia się w prawdziwe imperium cytrusów: w mieście odbywa się Festiwal Orange, który gromadzi nie tylko lokalnych, ale także turystów z całego świata. Paradoks Guzelurt polega na tym, będąc cichym i spokojnym miejscem, może zaoferować różnorodny i ekscytujący program podróży i wypoczynku. Tutaj jest podziemne miasto, wiele jaskiń i rezerwatów przyrody. 40 minut jazdy samochodem znajduje się ośrodek narciarski Trodos. Nie zapomnij o pięknym wybrzeżu tego regionu. Piasek na plażach w Guzelurt jest pochodzenia wulkanicznego (jak na Wyspach Kanaryjskich) i, zdaniem lokalnych badaczy, ma działanie lecznicze na ludzkie ciało. W niektórych częściach wybrzeża często pojawiają się fale, które przyciągają entuzjastów surfingu z całego świata. Nieruchomości w Guzelurt budowane są głównie przez morze, a stare zasoby mieszkaniowe są od niego oddalone. W tym regionie można kupić doskonałe opcje z widokiem na morze i bardzo blisko plaż po okazyjnej cenie.
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Avsallare. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 51 do 115 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość od morza 2000 metrów. Idealne połączenie plaż i lasów: region Avsallar znajduje się tuż nad brzegiem Morza Śródziemnego, w otoczeniu gęstych lasów iglastych. Słynny z piaszczystych plaż i lasów iglastych Avsallar słusznie zasługuje na tytuł najbardziej zielonego przedmieścia Alanyi. Infrastruktura Avsallar: Obszar ten znajduje się 20 km od centrum Alanyi od strony plaży Kleopatra i 95 km od lotniska w Antalyi. Transport publiczny biegnie wzdłuż morza. Z infrastruktury w Avsallar jest w zasadzie wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, w tym bazar rolniczy, supermarkety sieciowe, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty i różne usługi. Dobry wybór restauracji, piekarni, tureckich kawiarni. Obszar aktywnie się rozwija, a znalezienie nowych mieszkań w Avsallar jest łatwe, a domy mają zarówno elegancką, jak i skromną infrastrukturę.
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer.