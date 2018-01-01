  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Hayat Heaven Residence

Hayat Heaven Residence

Incekum, Turcja
od
€98,000
;
14
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Z przyjemnością przedstawiamy nasz nowy projekt budowy przytulnej rezydencji rodzinnej Hayat Heaven Residence. To niesamowita okazja, aby zdobyć własną nieruchomość wypoczynkową w słonecznej Turcji!Kupując mieszkanie na etapie budowy, system planu ratalnego w wysokości 0% działa zgodnie z dogodnym indywidualnym harmonogramem płatności. Na plażę - 1,4 km. Regularny transfer będzie na plażę. Kompleks położony jest w obiecującym obszarze, Avsallar jest uważany za zielone przedmieście Alanyi. Istnieje tutaj cała infrastruktura społeczna i turystyczna, zarówno do rekreacji nad morzem i przyrodą, jak i do stałego pobytu w Turcji. W Avsallar najlepsze plaże, wyjątkowa zatoka otoczona lasami. Z balkonów i okien, widoków na gaje sosnowe i nowoczesnego rozwoju, otwarte jest morze z górnych pięter. Zakończenie: lipiec 2023 r. 
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2023
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Incekum, Turcja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€345,423
Zespół mieszkaniowy EMERALD PLATINIUM
Mezitli, Turcja
od
€68,061
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey
Guelluek, Turcja
od
€373,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Avanos, Turcja
od
€223,500
Zespół mieszkaniowy MEGA GARDEN PARK
Stambuł, Turcja
od
€302,495
Państwo przegląda
Hayat Heaven Residence
Incekum, Turcja
od
€98,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€300,600
Agencja: TRANIO
Oferujemy różne apartamenty z panoramicznym widokiem na morze i wyspy. Rezydencja oferuje dwa kryte baseny, trzypoziomowy parking, salę konferencyjną, przedszkole, duże tereny krajobrazowe, place zabaw dla dzieci i sportu, centrum fitness, spa, sauna, łaźnia turecka, całodobowa ochrona. Zakończenie - pierwszy kwartał 2023 r. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Obiekt znajduje się 15 minut jazdy od międzynarodowego lotniska, w odległości spaceru od stacji metra, w pobliżu centrów handlowych, uniwersytetów i szpitali.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Incekum, Turcja
od
€105,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Avanos, Turcja
od
€205,556
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 92 m2. The distance to the sea is 5 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Udać się