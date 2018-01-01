Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar

  1. Realting.com
O kompleksie

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w dzielnicy Mahmutlar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 63 do 166 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 700 metrów. Od razu zauważamy, że Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem. Według nowych danych populacja Mahmutlar rośnie najszybciej i wynosi ponad 53 tysiące osób, aw sezonie 3-4 razy więcej. Obszar ten jest jak najbardziej zabudowany, najbardziej popularny wśród obcokrajowców i zawsze № 1 na rynku nieruchomości w Alanyi pod względem popytu na mieszkania. Wyjaśnienie tego jest proste: w Mahmutlar idealne połączenie ceny, jakości, a także dużej liczby ofert dla dowolnego budżetu.  Jednocześnie nie należy zapominać, że w nowych domach Mahmutlar doskonała infrastruktura, a także infrastruktura dzielnicy jako całości, jest na najwyższym poziomie. Infrastruktura Mahmutlar: oprócz ogromnej liczby restauracji, sklepów, supermarketów, dwa rynki rolne, w Mahmutlar, wkrótce duże centrum handlowe Mahmutlar AVM o powierzchni 20 000 m2 będzie działać na terenie sobotniego targu, centrum kultury na działce o powierzchni 10 tysięcy m2, Kompleks sportowy MahmutlarSpor i inny projekt, w tym boisko do koszykówki, kort tenisowy, szatnie i strefy społeczne, a także różne obiekty komercyjne w aktywnie zabudowanej części ulicy Ataturk.
The first coastline and the most popular area of Alanya, the number of such options is limited. The Exodus Twins — project is an attractive investment offer in the real estate market with high rental potential. The complex is located in the most popular area of Mahmutlar. On the one hand - the promenade and the beach, and on the other - the most active and busy street of Barbaros. Direct views of the sea, mountains and the Alanya fortress. The complex includes 2 residential blocks, a total of 64 apartments. It is built on a land plot of 1.930 m2. The project presents various layouts: apartments 1 + 1 with their own garden, one-level apartments 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1.Construction dates: March 2023 - May 2024.
NOWY PROJEKT ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND 💎 ▪ Ľ Adres: Turcja, Mersin, Mezitli ( centrum miasta ) ▪ Ľ Rozpoczęcie budowy: 2022 r ▪ Ľ Koniec budowy: maj 2024 r ▪ Ľ Liczba bloków: 2 ▪ Ľ Podłogi bloku A: 18 ▪ Ľ Podłogi bloku B: 18 ▪ Ľ Wszystkie mieszkania są planowane: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Liczba mieszkań na podłodze: 2 ▪ Ľ W każdym bloku 3 wind 🔲 Podstawowe cechy mieszkania 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Gross ( m ² ): 245; ▪ ĽNeto ( m ² ): 175; ▪ Kuchnia ĽLand ▪ Ľ Liczba łazienek: 4 ▪ Ľ Liczba balkonów: 2 ▪ ĽLust ( m ² ): 15,00 ▪ ĽGostiny ( m ² ): 35,00 ▪ ĽKukhnya ( m ² ): 27,00 ▪ Pokój dziecięcy 1 ( m ² ): 11.10 ▪ Pokój dziecięcy 2 ( m ² ): 12.00 ▪ Pokój ĽSpal ( m ² ): 15,00 ▪ ĽHarderobowy ( m ² ): 3,50 ▪ ĽVroom 1 ( m ² ): 4,50 ▪ ĽDouse bedroom ( m ² ): 20,00 ▪ ĽBathroom kochanka ( m ² ): 6,00 ▪ ĽHarderobowa kochanka 2 ( m ² ): 9,00 ▪ Pokój ĽW 3 ( m ² ): 5,00 ▪ Ľ Toaleta ( m ² ): 3,00 ▪ Ľ Balkon 1 ( m ² ): 3,25 ▪ Ľ Balkon 2 ( m ² ): 3,30 💶 Koszt: od 185 000 € ?? th • możliwa jest rata! 🔲 Cechy mieszkania: ▪ ĽCentral telewizja satelitarna w każdym mieszkaniu ( bezpłatnie ) ▪ ĽVideo intercom ▪ ĽLift: 3 ▪ Ľ Alarm przeciwpożarowy ▪ Zestaw kuchenny ĽK z granitowymi blatami ▪ ĽShkaf w korytarzu ▪ 리 Podwieszany sufit płyt kartonowo-gipsowych ▪ Ľ Farba ścienna z silikonową wodoodporną farbą ▪ Ľ Na podłodze płytki, wielowarstwowy laminat 10 mm + płyta podstawowa ▪ Ľ Plastikowe okna z podwójnie komorowym oknem z podwójnymi szybami ▪ Ľ Metalowe drzwi wejściowe z dodatkowymi zamkami ▪ þ Paczka płytek ceramicznych ▪ ω Blizna i Tumba w łazience ▪ İ İSantechnika i kabina prysznicowa w łazience-klasa 🔲 Funkcje terytorium: ▪ Ľ Obszar zamknięty ▪ Obserwacja wideo ▪ ▪ ▪ ĽAvtopark ( otwarty ) ▪ ▪ Drugi ( zamknięty ) ▪ ▪ Ľ ( otwarty ) ▪ ▪ Teren sportowy <TAGit ▪ otwarty> Grill ▪ Generator Ľ 🔲 Firma budowlana ILKEM YAPI świadczy wszystkie rodzaje usług ◾ Usługa przedsprzedażowa: ▪ Ľ Transfer z lotniska ▪ 리Placement w hotelu ▪ Przygotuj dokumenty na zakup nieruchomości ◾ Usługa sprzedaży ▪ 正 spedycja transakcji ◾ Serwis posprzedażny ▪ 리połączenie mediów ▪ 리 Pomoc w zakupie mebli, technologia i inne podstawowe potrzeby ▪ 리 Pomoc w uzyskaniu VNZH
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 44 and 45 square meters are for sale. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
