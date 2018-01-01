Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Alaniya Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turcja

od €265,000

Poddaj się: 2024

The first coastline and the most popular area of Alanya, the number of such options is limited. The Exodus Twins — project is an attractive investment offer in the real estate market with high rental potential. The complex is located in the most popular area of Mahmutlar. On the one hand - the promenade and the beach, and on the other - the most active and busy street of Barbaros. Direct views of the sea, mountains and the Alanya fortress. The complex includes 2 residential blocks, a total of 64 apartments. It is built on a land plot of 1.930 m2. The project presents various layouts: apartments 1 + 1 with their own garden, one-level apartments 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1.Construction dates: March 2023 - May 2024.This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!