Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turcja
od
€187,500
;
16
O kompleksie

Agencja nieruchomości Stay oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Oba. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 57 do 175 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1400 metrów. Kiedy nasi klienci mają problem z zakupem nowego mieszkania w okolicy ze wszystkimi korzyściami i doskonałymi sąsiadami Europejczyków, jesteśmy w pełni pewni, że oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Ob.  Oba są idealne dla rodzin, które chcą mieszkać w pobliżu centrum Alanyi, mając jednocześnie wszystko, co najlepsze w Alanyi. Infrastruktura obszaru Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, metro, supermarkety sieciowe Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, Również w obu jest największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Dla wszystkich grup wiekowych przypisane są: prestiżowe tureckie szkoły prywatne i uczelnie « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », najlepsze szkoły miejskie, przedszkola, otworzyła się szkoła z rosyjskojęzycznymi nauczycielami. Istnieją również prywatne szkoły różnych technik, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2024
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja

Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v Antalii rayon Altyntash
Avanos, Turcja
od
€106,482
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 59 m2. The distance to the sea is 4 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turcja
od
€405,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Uskudar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, dwupoziomowe ogrody 3 + 1 i 4 + 1, penthouse 6 + 2, 8 + 2. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 108,94 do 428,29 m2. Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomości charakteryzują się podłogą w zależności od powierzchni. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestowanie w Stambule przyniesie dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, ponieważ miasto ma stały napływ obcokrajowców, studentów, turystów, zabezpieczonych obywateli Turcji z innych regionów. 
Apartamentowiec Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Apartamentowiec Buyukcekmece Istanbul Residences
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€137,867
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Projekt zapewnia usługi mieszkaniowe z koncepcją kurortu turystycznego; spędzić niekończącą się podróż w Stambule. Charakteryzuje się zapleczem i usługami socjalnymi i sportowymi, zwłaszcza boiskiem golfowym, pierwszym tego rodzaju w regionie. Stanowi doskonałą okazję do opłacalnych inwestycji. Akt tytułowy jest gotowy. Ponadto jest zgodny z wymogami obywatelstwa tureckiego. Możesz cieszyć się innym stylem życia, z wyjątkowym widokiem na morze, jezioro i Stambuł. Znajduje się w centralnej lokalizacji, w pobliżu głównych dróg i nowego lotniska w Stambule.
