  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Alanya, Turcja
od
€151,800
;
12
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 192 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2023
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turcja
od
€757,521
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Antalya, Turcja
od
€900,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Type B_81
Maslak Mahallesi, Turcja
od
€220,616
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residence with a fitness center in a prestigious area, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Guemuessuyu Mahallesi, Turcja
od
€290,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zeray Perla
Cavusciftligi, Turcja
od
€237,851
Państwo przegląda
Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turcja
od
€151,800
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Zespół mieszkaniowy Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Kahyalar, Turcja
od
€150,000
Powierzchnia 32–162 m²
5 obiektów 5
Poddaj się: 2023
Agencja: DDA Real Estate
Antares Koru Luksusowy kompleks o niezwykłym designie! Projekt ma lepszą jakość wykonania i pięciogwiazdkowy poziom hotelu! Bogata infrastruktura kompleksu sprawi, że pobyt i pozostanie jak najbardziej komfortowy! Kompleks położony jest na powierzchni 5500 m2, składa się z 2 bloków o 10 piętrach i ma 96 mieszkań. Znajduje się w atrakcyjnym mieście inwestycyjnym Gazipasha. Lokalizacja wyróżnia się bogatą zielenią wśród gór Taurus! Miasto ma bogatą historię. Jedną z zalet miasta jest bliskość lotniska i wysoki popyt na czynsz! Cechy mieszkania: - Zestaw słuchawkowy kuchenny - W pełni wyposażona łazienka - Podłoga ceramogranitowa - Ukryte oświetlenie LED w sufitach - Okna izolowane dźwiękiem i ciepłem z profilem aluminiowym - Wysokiej jakości drewniane drzwi do pokoju - Stalowe drzwi frontowe - System kabli satelitarnych Kompleks ma bardzo rozwiniętą infrastrukturę: odkryty basen, basen dla dzieci, miejsce do rekreacji i opalania, miejsce do grillowania, plac zabaw dla dzieci, boisko z kreskówkami, lobby ze stołem bilardowym, spa, łaźnia turecka, sauna, rzymska łaźnia parowa, strefy relaksacyjne, gabinety masażu, fitness, bezprzewodowy Internet ( Wi-Fi ) na miejscu, telewizja satelitarna, generator, parking, całodobowy system nadzoru wideo. Odległość: - Morze i plaża: 2,3 m - Lotnisko: 3,5 km - Centrum Gazipashi: 1 km - Alanya: 35 km Zadzwoń lub napisz do nas, a my powiemy Ci więcej o obiekcie lub wybierzesz nieruchomość na Twoje zapytanie! Koszt wyboru ponosi tylko programista!
Apartamentowiec ROYAL TERRACE
Apartamentowiec ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turcja
od
€95,000
Powierzchnia 95 m²
1 obiekt 1
Poddaj się: 2023
Nieruchomości w Turcji Mercin Drodzy przyjaciele! Agencja nieruchomości “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” jest szczęśliwy, Jesteś nowym projektem jednego z najlepszych programistów w mieście Mersin “ ROYAL TERRACE ” kompleks klasy LUX - od 95 000 € Royal Terrace to wyjątkowy kompleks 500 metrów od plaży Cena od dewelopera 0% po 7 miesiącach. Pierwsza stawka 50% Obsługa transakcji Obsługa klienta Ekskluzywny projekt w rejonie Mezitli Teja 500 m od Morza Śródziemnego. To tylko 15 minut do Mersin Marina. komunikacją miejską. Tylko 25 minut do uniwersytetu. komunikacją miejską. Składa się z pierwszego. Blok Zamknięty obszar krajobrazu. Przy sprzedaży układu 2 + 1 Funkcje projektu: Grill i relaks Otwarte baseny dla dzieci i dorosłych Otwarty parking Platforma koszykówki Plac zabaw dla dzieci Bezpieczeństwo 24/7 Obszar krajobrazu W pobliżu: sklepy, kawiarnie, apteka, sklepy mięsne i warzywne, piekarnie, szkoła, przystanek transportu publicznego. Apartamenty w tym kompleksie są w pełni przygotowane do czystego wykończenia. Cena obejmuje dekorację, zestaw kuchenny z granitowymi powierzchniami, meble w szafie. Sanitarne i wyposażenie łazienek premium. Koszty: 2 + 1 ( 95 m ². ) od 95 000 € Oferta: Marzec 2023 Spójrz na fazę budowy Dowiedz się więcej o tym i innych projektach: Anastasia UWAGA: Rosnące ceny mieszkań w tym projekcie już wkrótce. Nie przegap tego
Zespół mieszkaniowy Unikalnyy proekt v samom centre Alani
Zespół mieszkaniowy Unikalnyy proekt v samom centre Alani
Alanya, Turcja
od
€150,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty na plaży Cleopatra. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 0, 1 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 45 do 55 m2.Odległość do morza wynosi 400 metrów. Nowe nieruchomości na Kleopatrze – są zawsze ekskluzywne, ponieważ nie ma tak wielu miejsc na nowe domy. Tylko tutaj jest maksymalne zapotrzebowanie na mieszkania w nowych zasobach mieszkaniowych. Z reguły wszystkie nowe projekty są często sprzedawane jeszcze przed uruchomieniem kompleksu. Nie przegap unikalnej wersji nieruchomości w nowym budynku na Kleopatrze w Alanyi. Obszar ten jest uważany za elitarny, jedną z najdroższych lokalizacji na Morzu Śródziemnym. Plaża Kleopatra o długości 2,5 km wyróżnia się wygodnym brzegiem z przyjemnym piaskiem w dotyku, ma znak jakości « Niebieska flaga » i w pełni ją uzasadnia. Infrastruktura Kleopatry: sklepy, supermarkety, butiki, rynki, usługi, salony, biura, szpitale, apteki. Istnieje również wiele szkół, zarówno publicznych, jak i prywatnych.
Realting.com
Udać się