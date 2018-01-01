Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya

Nowe apartamenty w dzielnicy Alanya – Avsallar zostały przedstawione. W kompleksie mieszkalnym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 36 do 86,5 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1400 metrów. Jeśli chodzi o nowe apartamenty w Avsallar, zalecamy rozważenie, czy piaszczyste plaże są dla Ciebie ważne, a także lasy iglaste, z których obszar jest bogaty. Avsallar znajduje się 20 km od centrum Alanyi. Lotnisko w Antalyi znajduje się 95 km od hotelu. To zielone przedmieście, ale z pełną infrastrukturą społeczną. Główna ulica w Avsallar wygląda niecodziennie, jest ukryta przed palącym słońcem przez korony drzew. Infrastruktura dzielnicy: w Avsallar znajduje się cała podstawowa infrastruktura, w tym szkoły, punkty pierwszej pomocy, apteki, sklepy itp. W środy znajduje się duży bazar rolniczy, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty, apteki, liczne restauracje, kawiarnie. Główna ulica w koronach drzew charakteryzuje się szczególną atmosferą turystyczną. Nieruchomości w Avsallar mają duży potencjał wynajmu, obszar ten jest uważany za jeden z najlepszych do relaksu na morzu i otoczony piękną przyrodą Turcji.
Stay Property offers new 3 + 1 apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. Apartment area of 182 m2. The distance to the sea is 4000 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Housing in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stays and luxury real estate. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Rezydencja oferuje całodobową ochronę, basen, siłownię, boiska do koszykówki i tenisa, łaźnię turecką, ścieżki spacerowe i rowerowe, kino na świeżym powietrzu, tereny zielone, parking.
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
Autostrada TEM - 5 minut
Lotnisko w Stambule - 40 minut
Centrum handlowe - 5 minut
Szpital - 5 minut
Szkoła - 1 minuta
Kanał Stambułski - 8 minut
Stacja metra - 12 minut