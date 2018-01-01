Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

  1. Realting.com
O kompleksie

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty i wille w Kestel. Kompleks mieszkaniowy obejmuje apartamenty o następujących układach: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 55 do 275 metrów kwadratowych. Willa o układzie 4 + 1, o łącznej powierzchni 375 m2, jest również zgłoszona do zakupu. Odległość do morza wynosi 4800 metrów. Chociaż Kestel znajduje się obok Mahmutlar, ale zasadniczo różni się od niego, tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości mają do pięciu pięter, a większość z nich to nowy budynek, z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi, oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Istnieje sieć tureckich supermarketów, rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa prywatna szkoła, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar na wschodzie oraz w centrum Alanyi na zachodzie znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dotrzeć do obu stron w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wypożyczalnia samochodów. 
