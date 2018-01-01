Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty i wille w Kestel. Kompleks mieszkaniowy obejmuje apartamenty o następujących układach: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 55 do 275 metrów kwadratowych. Willa o układzie 4 + 1, o łącznej powierzchni 375 m2, jest również zgłoszona do zakupu. Odległość do morza wynosi 4800 metrów. Chociaż Kestel znajduje się obok Mahmutlar, ale zasadniczo różni się od niego, tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości mają do pięciu pięter, a większość z nich to nowy budynek, z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi, oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Istnieje sieć tureckich supermarketów, rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa prywatna szkoła, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar na wschodzie oraz w centrum Alanyi na zachodzie znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dotrzeć do obu stron w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wypożyczalnia samochodów.
StayProperty offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 50 to 148 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.
Nowy luksusowy projekt firmy budowlanej « Kurt Safir » oferuje atrakcyjne możliwości inwestycyjne. Kompleks mieszkaniowy będzie zlokalizowany w jednej z malowniczych dzielnic Alanyi – Gazipasha na działce o powierzchni 3633 m2.
Udogodnienia społeczne:
przestrzeń do chodzenia,
plac zabaw,
Sauna,
Łaźnia turecka,
SIŁOWNIA,
kryty basen.
Dostępność:
20 minut na lotnisko w Stambule
20 minut do Marmaray
najbliższy projekt do Kanal Istanbul
1,5 km Tem Highway
10 minut do centrum handlowego w Stambule, jednego z największych centrów handlowych w tej okolicy, który zawiera większość międzynarodowych marek
5 minut od stacji metra Ispartakule, która zostanie otwarta w 2023 roku
boisko do koszykówki i piłki nożnej