  3. Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya

Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya

Avanos, Turcja
€94,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Payallar - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 50 do 135 m2.Odległość do morza wynosi 2500 metrów. Dzięki planowi aktywnego rozwoju licznych wolnych terenów regionu wkrótce pojawi się nowa luksusowa Alanya. W latach 2022–2023 w Payallar rozpoczęła się budowa niespotykanej dotąd liczby rezydencji, które charakteryzują się pełną infrastrukturą i przestronnymi obszarami. Ogólnie jest to rozwinięty obszar, w którym znajduje się jego rozległa infrastruktura, ale większość budynków reprezentowane są przez proste domy tureckie. Mieszkańcy zajmują się turystyką, nad morzem jest wiele hoteli. Szkoły podstawowe i średnie, liceum, szpital, klinika, stomatologia, supermarkety, stacje benzynowe, bankomaty, apteki. W sąsiedniej wiosce Konakly nad brzegiem morza znajduje się miejski park leśny ze sprzętem do grillowania. W Payallar wkrótce pojawi się nowa promenada o długości 4 km z terenami rekreacyjnymi, parkami, ścieżką rowerową, placem zabaw. Nowoczesny szpital budowany jest na działce o powierzchni 13,4 ha. Obszar ten znajduje się 10 km od centrum Alanyi. Lotnisko w Antalyi znajduje się 100 km od hotelu.
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2024
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Avanos, Turcja

