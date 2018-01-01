Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar - Alaniya

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Payallar - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 50 do 135 m2.Odległość do morza wynosi 2500 metrów. Dzięki planowi aktywnego rozwoju licznych wolnych terenów regionu wkrótce pojawi się nowa luksusowa Alanya. W latach 2022–2023 w Payallar rozpoczęła się budowa niespotykanej dotąd liczby rezydencji, które charakteryzują się pełną infrastrukturą i przestronnymi obszarami. Ogólnie jest to rozwinięty obszar, w którym znajduje się jego rozległa infrastruktura, ale większość budynków reprezentowane są przez proste domy tureckie. Mieszkańcy zajmują się turystyką, nad morzem jest wiele hoteli. Szkoły podstawowe i średnie, liceum, szpital, klinika, stomatologia, supermarkety, stacje benzynowe, bankomaty, apteki. W sąsiedniej wiosce Konakly nad brzegiem morza znajduje się miejski park leśny ze sprzętem do grillowania. W Payallar wkrótce pojawi się nowa promenada o długości 4 km z terenami rekreacyjnymi, parkami, ścieżką rowerową, placem zabaw. Nowoczesny szpital budowany jest na działce o powierzchni 13,4 ha. Obszar ten znajduje się 10 km od centrum Alanyi. Lotnisko w Antalyi znajduje się 100 km od hotelu.
Rezydencja dysponuje tarasem, basenem, sauną i centrum fitness, kinem, salą konferencyjną, placem zabaw dla dzieci, ochroną, zielenią, parkingiem.
Centrum miasta - 2 km
Centrum handlowe - 2 km
Stacja metra - 500 metrów
Lotnisko - 35 km
Autostrada E-5 - 5 km
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Zwracamy uwagę na nowe apartamenty w centrum Alanyi. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 59 do 107 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1600 metrów. W środkowej części Alanyi nieruchomości mają najwyższy potencjał inwestycyjny i zawsze są płynne. Centrum ma najbardziej komfortowe warunki życia i relaksu. Oto serce popularnego kurortu śródziemnomorskiego, a nawet poza sezonem jest duży napływ turystów. Jeśli mówimy o infrastrukturze, to jest wszystko: wiele sklepów, jest kilka rynków, supermarkety sieciowe, centra handlowe, hipermarkety, wybitne butiki marki, sklepy turystyczne, salony, biura, banki, agencje rządowe. Aktywnie transportuje się do innych obszarów. Nowe nowoczesne nieruchomości w centrum Alanyi nie są powszechne, we wszystkich dzielnicach znajdują się gęste budynki. Często są to projekty remontowe mieszkań lub przestarzałych hoteli. Domy w centrum wyróżniają się zwartym terytorium, ale oferuje również infrastrukturę wypoczynkową, taką jak basen, sauna, łaźnia turecka, tereny rekreacyjne i grill. Istnieje również kilka projektów budowlanych i nowe kompleksy w samej fortecy, widoki są luksusowe!