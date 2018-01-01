  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake

Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake

Avanos, Turcja
od
€110,000
;
12
O kompleksie

Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Kargyjak są wystawiane na sprzedaż. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 52 do 104 m2.Odległość do morza wynosi 2500 metrów. Jeśli potrzebujesz nowych mieszkań wśród lasów iglastych, jesteś w Kargyjak: jednej z najbardziej zielonych i najbardziej malowniczych części Alanyi, 13 km od jej centrum. Kargicak rozciąga się 4 km wzdłuż morza i 4 km w kierunku gór. W Kargicak, głównie nowych nieruchomościach, obszar jest młody i elitarny. Wiele kompleksów mieszkalnych na pierwszej linii brzegowej z bezpośrednim widokiem na morze. Jednocześnie warto oczywiście wziąć pod uwagę, że nowe budynki w Kargıjak – doskonałe inwestycje. Infrastruktura obszarowa: Migros, supermarkety A101, inne sklepy, stacje benzynowe, apteka, bankomaty, przystanki transportu publicznego, szkoły, park z miejscami do grillowania przy promenadzie, kemping i restauracja Perle, tureckie fast food z dostawą. Bazar rolniczy odbywa się w piątki, a bazar 1 km od placu — we wtorki w sąsiednim Mahmutlar. Wzdłuż promenady znajduje się transport, usługi taksówkowe i wynajem samochodów.
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2025
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Avanos, Turcja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Zespół mieszkaniowy Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Avanos, Turcja
od
€170,371
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 64 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v novostroyke v centre rayona Iskele
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v novostroyke v centre rayona Iskele
Avanos, Turcja
od
€138,090
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Iskele – Cypr Północny. Kompleks mieszkaniowy obejmuje apartamenty liniowe i penthouse o układzie 1 + 1 i 2 + 1 o powierzchni 68 i 77 m2.Odległość od morza 200 metrów. Iskele – główny obszar turystyczny Cypru Północnego, położony w południowo-wschodniej części wyspy. Obszar ten obejmuje obszar ochrony Półwyspu Karpas, na którym żyje wiele dzikich zwierząt. gęste lasy i wspaniałe widoki na wybrzeże sprawiają, że obszar ten jest idealny na długie spacery. Iskele słynie z jednych z najpiękniejszych plaż na wybrzeżu Cypru Północnego - Golden Beach i Long Beach - tutaj znajduje się długie piaszczyste wybrzeże z łagodnym wejściem do morza. Oprócz naturalnego piękna region znany jest z wielu atrakcji historycznych i kulturalnych. Jednym z najpopularniejszych jest starożytne miasto Salamis. Odwiedzający mogą zwiedzić ruiny dawnego dużego miasta portowego i poznać jego fascynującą historię. Dla miłośników aktywnego stylu życia dostępna jest cała niezbędna infrastruktura: sprzęt sportowy na zewnątrz, ścieżki rowerowe, krajobrazowa promenada do biegów morskich, boiska do siatkówki. Wszystkie czynniki mówią o dużym potencjale inwestycyjnym tego obszaru zarówno w przypadku inwestycji długoterminowych, jak i zakupu mieszkań w jednym z najbardziej turystycznych obszarów Cypru Północnego. W ciągu zaledwie 10 lat Iskele przekształcił się z małej wioski z pustynnym wybrzeżem w obszar kwitnienia, w którym znajdują się najnowocześniejsze kompleksy mieszkaniowe, przyciągając inwestorów z całego świata. Wszystko jest dosłownie “ pod ręką ” - sklepy, kawiarnie, restauracje, place sportowe i place zabaw, centra spa, apteki i kliniki. Nieruchomości nad morzem są szybko wyprzedane, a kupującym oferowane są korzystne warunki płatności. Szczególnie wygodne jest to, że przy zakupie nieruchomości nie trzeba natychmiast płacić pełnej kwoty. Przy zawieraniu umowy zaliczka jest wypłacana, a za pozostałą kwotę programiści oferują raty. Płacąc zaliczkę, można sporządzić VNZH.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€502,756
Agencja: TRANIO
Rezydencja oferuje zadaszony parking, aquapark, sklepy, całodobową ochronę, plac zabaw dla dzieci, zieleń. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Nieruchomość znajduje się w jednej z najlepszych części azjatyckiej części miasta, w pobliżu plaż, uniwersytetu, parku, restauracji.
