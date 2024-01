Novyy stilnyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash

Alanya, Turcja

od €100,000

Poddaj się: 2024

An apartment is for sale in the Oba area - Alanya. The layout of the apartment is 1+1, the total area is 53 m2, and the distance to the beach is 1900 meters. What is there in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish chain supermarkets Bim, A101 , Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan hardware store, boutiques and brand stores of leading brands. Alanya's largest public hospital is also located here. Real estate in Oba is ideal for both holidays and permanent residence in Alanya, especially for families with children. After all, the area is located just 2 km from the city center and has the most diverse infrastructure. In Oba there are the best colleges Bahçeşehir and Ted, private and municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened, a school based on the Waldorf method, and the American college Amerikan Kültür.