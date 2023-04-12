Pokaż obiekty na mapie Pokaż obiekty jako listę
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Mieszkania

Mieszkania z basenem na sprzedaż w Mediterranean Region, Turcja

Antalya
8883
Sekerhane Mahallesi
4482
Alanya
4461
Mersin
559
Gazipasa
98
Kepez
50
Muratpasa
33
Mezitli
23
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Erdemli, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Erdemli, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 1 łazienki 64 m² 13 Piętro
€ 75,000
Na sprzedaż jest mieszkanie o powierzchni 1 + 1, o łącznej powierzchni 64 m2 i znajduje się …
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Alanya, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 1 łazienki 49 m² 1 Piętro
€ 115,500
Przedstawiamy państwu mieszkanie znajdujące się na parterze kompleksu mieszkalnego. Mieszkan…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 110 m² 7/11 Piętro
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Ciplakli, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Ciplakli, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 95 m² 3/4 Piętro
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
Mieszkanie 4 pokoiw Karakocali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi 170 m² 3/4 Piętro
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Karakocali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 45 m² 3/5 Piętro
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
Mieszkanie 4 pokoiw Avsallar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Avsallar, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi 160 m² 6/7 Piętro
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Karakocali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 45 m² 1/3 Piętro
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Kargicak, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Kargicak, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 45 m² 1/4 Piętro
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 125 m² 3/11 Piętro
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
Mieszkanie 4 pokoiw Avsallar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Avsallar, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi 170 m² 6/7 Piętro
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 110 m² 10/11 Piętro
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Alanya, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 120 m² 8/9 Piętro
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Kargicak, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Kargicak, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 120 m² 5/6 Piętro
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Ciplakli, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Ciplakli, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 95 m² 2/4 Piętro
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Avsallar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Avsallar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 120 m² 3/7 Piętro
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Alanya, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 1 łazienki 72 m² 1 Piętro
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Alanya, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 1 łazienki 75 m² 2 Piętro
€ 159,500
We present to your attention the layout apartment 1 + 1. The apartment with a total area of …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Erdemli, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Erdemli, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 2 łazienki 125 m² 13 Piętro
€ 154,000
Przedstawiamy państwu mieszkanie znajdujące się na 13. piętrze piętnastopiętrowego kompleksu…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 75 m² 8/12 Piętro
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Yaylali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Yaylali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 45 m² 1/5 Piętro
€ 99,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Karakocali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 55 m² 2/4 Piętro
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Karakocali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 55 m² 2/4 Piętro
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 120 m² 1/11 Piętro
€ 194,500
Apartments for rent and life Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera …
Mieszkanie 4 pokoiw Yaylali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Yaylali, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi 230 m² 4/5 Piętro
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoiw Yaylali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Yaylali, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi 85 m² 1/5 Piętro
€ 132,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel  Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Alanya, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 90 m² 8/9 Piętro
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Karakocali, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 60 m² 1/5 Piętro
€ 151,000
New apartments near the sea Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera H…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 65 m² 1/9 Piętro
€ 142,000
New apartments with mountain views in a complex with infrastructure Apartment layout and ame…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoiw Mahmutlar, Turcja
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi 75 m² 9/12 Piętro
€ 145,500
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…

Parametry nieruchomości w Mediterranean Region, Turcja

z widok na góry
z widok na morze
z widok na jezioro
tanie
luksusowe
