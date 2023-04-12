Emiraty Arabskie
Realting.com
Turcja
Mediterranean Region
Mieszkania
Mieszkania z basenem na sprzedaż w Mediterranean Region, Turcja
Antalya
8883
Sekerhane Mahallesi
4482
Alanya
4461
Mersin
559
Gazipasa
98
Kepez
50
Muratpasa
33
Mezitli
23
Erdemli
14
Konyaalti
9
Doesemealti
8
Toroslar
7
Aksu
4
Yenisehir
3
Adana
2
Finike
2
Tarsus
2
Pokaż więcej
Pokaż mniej
Mieszkanie
6 089 obiektów total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Według popularności
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Erdemli, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
1 łazienki
64 m²
13 Piętro
€ 75,000
Na sprzedaż jest mieszkanie o powierzchni 1 + 1, o łącznej powierzchni 64 m2 i znajduje się …
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
1 łazienki
49 m²
1 Piętro
€ 115,500
Przedstawiamy państwu mieszkanie znajdujące się na parterze kompleksu mieszkalnego. Mieszkan…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
110 m²
7/11 Piętro
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Ciplakli, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
95 m²
3/4 Piętro
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi
170 m²
3/4 Piętro
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
45 m²
3/5 Piętro
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Avsallar, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi
160 m²
6/7 Piętro
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
45 m²
1/3 Piętro
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Kargicak, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
45 m²
1/4 Piętro
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
125 m²
3/11 Piętro
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Avsallar, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi
170 m²
6/7 Piętro
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
110 m²
10/11 Piętro
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
120 m²
8/9 Piętro
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Kargicak, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
120 m²
5/6 Piętro
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Ciplakli, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
95 m²
2/4 Piętro
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Avsallar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
120 m²
3/7 Piętro
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
1 łazienki
72 m²
1 Piętro
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
1 łazienki
75 m²
2 Piętro
€ 159,500
We present to your attention the layout apartment 1 + 1. The apartment with a total area of …
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Erdemli, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
2 łazienki
125 m²
13 Piętro
€ 154,000
Przedstawiamy państwu mieszkanie znajdujące się na 13. piętrze piętnastopiętrowego kompleksu…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
75 m²
8/12 Piętro
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex To your att…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Yaylali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
45 m²
1/5 Piętro
€ 99,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
55 m²
2/4 Piętro
€ 172,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
55 m²
2/4 Piętro
€ 172,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
120 m²
1/11 Piętro
€ 194,500
Apartments for rent and life Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera …
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
Yaylali, Turcja
4 Liczba pokoi
230 m²
4/5 Piętro
€ 401,500
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
Yaylali, Turcja
3 Liczba pokoi
85 m²
1/5 Piętro
€ 132,000
Apartment near the sea in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Alanya, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
90 m²
8/9 Piętro
€ 148,500
Apartments with the ability to receive VNZh when buying Apartment layout and amenities in a …
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Karakocali, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
60 m²
1/5 Piętro
€ 151,000
New apartments near the sea Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera H…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
65 m²
1/9 Piętro
€ 142,000
New apartments with mountain views in a complex with infrastructure Apartment layout and ame…
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
Mahmutlar, Turcja
2 Liczba pokoi
75 m²
9/12 Piętro
€ 145,500
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
Parametry nieruchomości w Mediterranean Region, Turcja
z widok na góry
z widok na morze
z widok na jezioro
tanie
luksusowe
