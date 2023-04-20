Emiraty Arabskie
Domy na sprzedaż w Limassol, Cyprus
589 obiektów total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Według popularności
Bliźniak 4 pokoi
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
1 łazienki
60 m²
1 Piętro
€ 431,500
Bliźniak 4 pokoi
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
2 łazienki
110 m²
1 Piętro
€ 397,500
Willa 4 pokoi
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
7 łazienki
504 m²
€ 9,600,000
Four bedroom villa with private berth, swimming pool and jacuzzi. The classical tone is set …
Willa 5 pokojów
Moniatis, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
8 łazienki
826 m²
€ 6,300,000
The luxury home is situated in the picturesque location of Moniatis, at the very foot of the…
Willa 3 pokoi
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
239 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three bedroom villa with swimming pool, jacuzzi and private berth. The design draws on local…
Willa 5 pokojów
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
510 m²
€ 4,300,000
This luxurious ultra-modern establishment with plots of 820 to 1050 m2, which consists of 4 …
Willa 6 pokojów
Asomatos, Cyprus
6 Liczba pokoi
6 łazienki
597 m²
€ 4,340,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Willa 5 pokojów
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
6 łazienki
594 m²
€ 4,300,000
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
Willa 5 pokojów
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
6 łazienki
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
Willa 4 pokoi
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
3 łazienki
285 m²
€ 1,550,000
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
Willa 3 pokoi
Asomatos, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
3 łazienki
249 m²
€ 1,460,000
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
Willa 3 pokoi
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
2 łazienki
157 m²
€ 860,000
Located on the suburban hills of Limassol, the project comprises 7 luxuriously appointed 3 b…
Willa 3 pokoi
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
3 łazienki
176 m²
€ 635,000
A boutique project situated in the area of Paniotis within the Germasogeia municipality of L…
Willa 3 pokoi
Moni, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
2 łazienki
153 m²
€ 400,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Willa 3 pokoi
Moni, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
2 łazienki
136 m²
€ 330,000
Limassol is expanding rapidly and suburban properties are becoming increasingly popular, due…
Willa 6 pokojów
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6 Liczba pokoi
9 łazienki
€ 20,000,000
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
Willa 6 pokojów
Jermasoja, Cyprus
6 Liczba pokoi
6 łazienki
650 m²
€ 7,300,000
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
Willa 5 pokojów
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
3 łazienki
648 m²
€ 5,500,000
An impressive, secluded five-bedroom property, discreetly located in one of Limassol’s most …
Willa 5 pokojów
demos germasogeias, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
7 łazienki
803 m²
€ 6,000,000
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
Willa 5 pokojów
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 Liczba pokoi
6 łazienki
€ 4,350,000
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
Willa 4 pokoi
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
299 m²
€ 4,000,000
Designed by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers, Limassol Marina combines eleg…
Willa 3 pokoi
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Willa 3 pokoi
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
239 m²
€ 2,900,000
Limassol Marina offers unique lifestyle in the most successful and daring developments in th…
Willa 3 pokoi
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
253 m²
€ 3,300,000
Limassol Marina, one of the most daring and successful projects in Cyprus, offers a unique l…
Willa 4 pokoi
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
5 łazienki
€ 2,990,000
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
Willa 4 pokoi
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 Liczba pokoi
4 łazienki
€ 2,300,000
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
Willa 6 pokojów
Palodeia, Cyprus
6 Liczba pokoi
5 łazienki
598 m²
€ 1,390,000
This detached luxurious 6 bedroom villa located in a unique quiet area in Palodia, with clea…
Willa 3 pokoi
Moni, Cyprus
3 Liczba pokoi
2 łazienki
230 m²
€ 910,000
The fully furnished three bedroom bungalow with two bathrooms and two utility rooms is waiti…
Willa 2 pokoi
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 Liczba pokoi
3 łazienki
131 m²
€ 495,000
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
Dom 4 pokoi
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
236 m²
€ 1,711,000
