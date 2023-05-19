  1. Realting.com
Mieszkanie w Nowym Budynku Studio | The V Tower | Tiger Group

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od € 106,000
;
O kompleksie

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group

Key Highlights;

  • Best in class amenities & facilities
  • Round the clock security
  • Gated balanced lifestyle environmen
  • Attractive payment plan options
  • Nearby to world-class shopping mall
  • Modern designed apartment & duplexes

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Furnished
  • BUA; 404 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure & Park
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running area
  • Fitness centre
  • Gardens

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od € 106,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar Key Highlights; Elegant design homes with world-class amenities The greenery of the Park next door Unmatched views from every corner Attractive & flexible payment plan Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 865 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Leisure & Park Cycling, Jogging & Running track Sports court Beach access Fitness centre Water activity Volleyball Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Spacious Cabanas Concierge services Hospital Miami-style pool deck Pristine beach Yacht club Green surrounding For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers ma przyjemność zaprezentować willę z 5 sypialniami, położoną w MBR City, znaną jako The Sanctuary by Ellington Plan płatności; Zaliczka – 20% Podczas budowy – 40% W przypadku przekazania – 40% Udogodnienia i wyposażenie; 5 sypialni 6 Łazienka Nieumeblowane BUA; 9984 Sqft Pokój pokojowy 3 Miejsce parkingowe Pokój gościnny Obszar śniadaniowy Pokój kierowcy Pralnia Pokój proszkowy Przygotuj i pokaż kuchnię Dziedziniec Walk-in-closet Prysznic parowy Uniwersalny Studio fitness Salon Dach Balkon / taras Trawnik Obszar grilla Basen Siłownia Gniazdo gastronomiczne i detaliczne Restauracja i kawiarnia Plac zabaw dla dzieci Supermarket i strefa zakupów Park & Leisure area Zielone otoczenie School & Institute Sala wspólnoty Szpital Centrum fitness Biegać. Tor joggingu i kolarstwa Sąd sportowy Bliskie sąsiedztwo; Liwan – 2,9 km Oaza krzemowa w Dubaju – 3,6 km Falconcity Of Wonders – 3,6 km Meydan – 4,7 km Aby uzyskać więcej informacji i obejrzeć, zadzwoń: Pan MOEEN AHMAD pod adresem Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers jest wiodącą firmą specjalizującą się w pośrednictwie w obrocie nieruchomościami mieszkalnymi i komercyjnymi oraz zapewnia swoim właścicielom rozwiązania ONE STOP/właściciele i inwestorzy, aby osiągnąć pożądane rezultaty. Jesteśmy zawsze gotowi pomagać naszym klientom w każdym aspekcie wyszukiwania i finalizacji transakcji sprzedaży nieruchomości mieszkalnych i komercyjnych, budynki i działki z aktualną znajomością rynku nieruchomości i prawa UAE. Royal B I P Pośrednicy w obrocie nieruchomościami są zarejestrowani w Urzędzie Regulacji Nieruchomości ( RERA ) Nie. 28284
WPROWADZENIE NARKOTYKÓW OD 40 000 $. DARMOWA KONSULTACJA. POMOC W OTRZYMANIU STATUSU MIESZKAŃCY. Pomożemy Ci wybrać BEZPŁATNY obiekt, zorganizować bezpieczną umowę z programistą! - ekskluzywne nieruchomości; - pomoc w organizacji przeprowadzki; - roczny dochód z inwestycji do 20%; - finansowa gwarancja dochodu; - ochrona prawna transakcji; - bezpłatne konsultacje; - ponad 200 biur w Federacji Rosyjskiej, Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich, Turcji i innych krajach. - wybierz nieruchomość ze względu na swój budżet i pragnienia! Golf Grand — nowy projekt nagrody popularnego luksusowego dewelopera Emaar Properties. 15-piętrowa wieża znajduje się na podium, gdzie zaprezentowane zostaną różnorodne udogodnienia. Projekt zbudowany jest w otoczeniu bujnej zieleni w prestiżowej społeczności Dubai Hills Estate. Społeczność jest dogodnie zlokalizowana między Dubai Marina a centrum Dubaju. Do zakupu w Golf Grand są apartamenty z 1 – 3 sypialniami o powierzchni od 63 metrów kwadratowych. od 187 m2. Wszystkie 323 rezydencje obejmują co najmniej jeden przestronny balkon lub taras, pralnię, garderobę lub wbudowane szafy. Trzy sypialnie mają pokoje dla personelu. Stylowe wnętrza nasycone duchem innowacji są ozdobione neutralną kolorystyką. Projekt wykorzystuje nowoczesną hydraulikę, naturalne wykończenia, porcelanę, żaluzje laminowane z ramą melaminy. Panoramiczne okna i prywatne balkony wypełniają pomieszczenia jasnym naturalnym światłem i pozwalają mieszkańcom cieszyć się luksusowymi widokami na klub golfowy Dubai Hills. Infrastruktura: Projekt Golf Grand stanie się częścią wielofunkcyjnej społeczności Dubai Hills Estate. Mieszkańcy kompleksu skorzystają najbardziej z doskonałej lokalizacji w pobliżu pola golfowego Dubai Hills Golf Club. Społeczność będzie miała wszystko, co niezbędne do wygodnego życia: sklepy, kliniki medyczne, instytucje edukacyjne, miejsca do rekreacji i rozrywki. King's College Hospital London znajduje się pięć minut jazdy od Golf Grand. Możesz dostać się do GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS International School, GEMS New Millennium School w zaledwie 5 – 10 minut jazdy samochodem. Lokalizacja: 5-15 minut Dubai Hills Park, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills Mall 20-30 minut Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai International Airport Grand Golf będzie zlokalizowany w pobliżu Al Khail Road. Na autostradzie można szybko dotrzeć do dowolnego miejsca w emiracie. Do klubu golfowego Dubai Hills można dojść w 10 minut. Centrum handlowe Dubai Hills i park Dubai Hills znajdują się pięć minut jazdy od kompleksu. Podróż do Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, centrów biznesowych Business Bay i słynnych atrakcji w centrum Dubaju zajmie 15 – 20 minut, a międzynarodowe lotnisko w Dubaju ( DXB ) — nie więcej niż pół godziny. Inwestycje w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich są obecnie jednym z najbardziej istotnych obszarów. Z przyjemnością odpowiemy na wszystkie pytania, zadzwonimy lub napiszemy!
