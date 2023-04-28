  1. Realting.com
Mieszkanie w Nowym Budynku 1BR | Marina Sands | Beachfront

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od € 372,000
Mieszkanie w Nowym Budynku 1BR | Marina Sands | Beachfront
O kompleksie

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Marina Sands by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Elegant design homes with world-class amenities
  • The greenery of the Park next door
  • Unmatched views from every corner
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 865 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Leisure & Park
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Sports court
  • Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water activity
  • Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Spacious Cabanas
  • Concierge services
  • Hospital
  • Miami-style pool deck
  • Pristine beach
  • Yacht club
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie

Apartamentowiec 2BR | Erin | Payment Plan
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Poddaj się: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers ma przyjemność zaprezentować apartament z 2 sypialniami, położony w apartamencie z 2 sypialniami, położony w Central Parku, City Walk znany jako Erin by Meraas.

Plan płatności;

  • Zaliczka – 20%
  • Podczas budowy – 50%
  • W przypadku przekazania – 30%

Udogodnienia i wyposażenie;

  • 2 sypialnie
  • 3 wanny
  • Nieumeblowane
  • BUA; 2249 Sqft
  • Narzędzie
  • Pokój pokojowy
  • Pokój proszkowy
  • Szafa
  • Foyer
  • Balkon / taras
  • Lobby, winda i poczekalnia
  • Obszar odbioru
  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Obszar grilla
  • Bezpieczeństwo 24/7
  • Dostęp do plaży
  • Centrum opieki zdrowotnej
  • Plac zabaw dla dzieci
  • Restauracja i kawiarnia
  • Gniazdo gastronomiczne i detaliczne
  • Widok na morze
  • Szpital
  • Pokój spa i sauny
  • Aktywność wodna
  • Bieganie, jogging i jazda na rowerze
  • Joga i medytacja
  • Park dla psów
  • Kort tenisowy, squash i koszykówka
  • Stół do gier
  • Obszar zdarzenia
  • Pokój funkcyjny
  • Przedszkole
  • Pawilony piknikowe

Sąsiedztwo w pobliżu;

  • Business Bay – 2,1 km
  • DIFC – 2,4 km
  • Szejk Zayed Road – 2,4 km
  • Plaża La Mer – 2,9 km

Aby uzyskać więcej informacji i obejrzeć, zadzwoń: Pan MOEEN AHMAD pod adresem

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers jest wiodącą firmą specjalizującą się w pośrednictwie w obrocie nieruchomościami mieszkalnymi i komercyjnymi oraz zapewnia swoim właścicielom rozwiązania ONE STOP/właściciele i inwestorzy, aby osiągnąć pożądane rezultaty. Jesteśmy zawsze gotowi pomagać naszym klientom w każdym aspekcie wyszukiwania i finalizacji transakcji sprzedaży nieruchomości mieszkalnych i komercyjnych, budynki i działki z aktualną znajomością rynku nieruchomości i prawa UAE. Royal B I P Pośrednicy w obrocie nieruchomościami są zarejestrowani w Urzędzie Regulacji Nieruchomości ( RERA ) Nie. 28284
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy przestronne apartamenty z balkonem i panoramicznym widokiem na miasto.

Rezydencja oferuje parki i trawniki, basen, nowoczesną siłownię, saunę i łaźnię parową, duży parking, place zabaw dla dzieci, korty tenisowe, szkołę.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
  • Klimatyzacja
  • Telewizja satelitarna
  • Podwójne szyby
  • Podłoga płytki
  • Wbudowana kuchnia i urządzenia ( lodówka, kuchenka, okap i pranie

    maszyna z suszarką )

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Burj Khalifa - 19 km
  • Dubai Marina - 14 km
  • Międzynarodowe lotnisko - 18 km
  • Centrum handlowe w Dubaju - 27 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minut
Apartamentowiec 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Poddaj się: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers ma przyjemność zaprezentować apartament z 1 sypialnią, położony w Dubai Creek Harbour, znany jako Creek Waters przez Emaar.

Kluczowe wzniosłości;

  • Kultowa wieża w nowoczesnym stylu architektonicznym
  • Dostęp do plaż i nadmorskiej promenady, sprzedaż detaliczna na wyciągnięcie ręki
  • Oszałamiające podium w stylu kurortu z szeroką gamą działań
  • Światowej klasy zaawansowane udogodnienia rozrywki, zdrowia i przyjemności

Udogodnienia i wyposażenie;

  • 1 sypialnia
  • 1 wanna
  • Nieumeblowane
  • BUA; 950 m2
  • Pralnia
  • Balkon / taras
  • Lobby, winda i poczekalnia
  • Obszar odbioru
  • Obszar grilla
  • Basen
  • Wyposażona siłownia
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restauracja i kawiarnia
  • Centrum opieki zdrowotnej
  • Plac zabaw dla dzieci
  • Supermarket i strefa zakupów
  • Jogging, jazda na rowerze i bieganie
  • Obiekty sportowe
  • Kort tenisowy i koszykówka
  • Hol wspólnotowy
  • Centrum fitness
  • Pokój spa i sauny
  • W pełni zamknięta społeczność
  • Przestronne kabiny
  • Hala wielofunkcyjna
  • Splash Pads

Aby uzyskać więcej informacji i obejrzeć, zadzwoń: Pan MOEEN AHMAD pod adresem

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers jest wiodącą firmą specjalizującą się w pośrednictwie w obrocie nieruchomościami mieszkalnymi i komercyjnymi oraz zapewnia swoim właścicielom rozwiązania ONE STOP/właściciele i inwestorzy, aby osiągnąć pożądane rezultaty. Jesteśmy zawsze gotowi pomagać naszym klientom w każdym aspekcie wyszukiwania i finalizacji transakcji sprzedaży nieruchomości mieszkalnych i komercyjnych, budynki i działki z aktualną znajomością rynku nieruchomości i prawa UAE. Royal B I P Pośrednicy w obrocie nieruchomościami są zarejestrowani w Urzędzie Regulacji Nieruchomości ( RERA ) Nie. 28284

