Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry v Alanii - verhnyaya Oba

Karakocali, Turcja
od € 175,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the European Oba area – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 221 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Than the Oba district is good: due to its proximity to the center and maximum social infrastructure, the area is always in great demand among buyers and investors. This applies to both the more tourist lower part of the area, and more residential, sleeping upper Oba. Transport is actively walking throughout the area, the main highways — the D-400 highway and the new ring road also take place here. Both have shopping mall, large profile supermarkets of equipment, construction products, furniture, household goods, cutlets and boutiques of clothes, the largest network supermarkets. New real estate projects in Both are always the most liquid, are of high quality, prices here are above average. Most of the complexes are great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The distance from the sea of buildings in the upper Both is decided by the presence of a transfer to the sea and the city center in the package of public services, but this is not found in all projects. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kompleks v Kargydzhake
Kargicak, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Zwracamy uwagę na nowy projekt inwestycyjny w regionie Kargicak, zaledwie 2 km od morza. Kompleks będzie się składał z jednego niskiego bloku z 21 mieszkaniami. Deweloper oferuje apartamenty o różnych układach:
1 + 1 mieszkanie: 50,7 – 57,8 m ²
2 + 1 mieszkanie: 94,25 m ²
2 + 1 penthouse: 115,6 m ²
3 + 1 penthouse: 209,2 - 211 m ²
3 + 1 dupleks: 95,3 – 104,6 m ²
Kompleks rozpoczął już budowę i zostanie ukończony do sierpnia 2023 r. Firma budowlana oferuje swoim klientom korzystne warunki dla nieoprocentowanych płatności ratalnych przed zakończeniem budowy. LCD będzie wyposażony w taką wewnętrzną infrastrukturę, jak: odkryty basen, kryty basen, parking, sauna, sala fitness, rzymska łaźnia parowa i sala konferencyjna.
Kargyjak znajduje się 16 km na wschód od historycznego centrum Alanyi i zaledwie 3 km od centrum tętniącego życiem Mahmutlar. 30 km to lotnisko Alanya Gazipasha. Infrastruktura Kargicak nie jest tak różnorodna i bogata jak w sąsiednich obszarach Alanyi. Kargyjak zaczął intensywnie dostroić się zaledwie kilka lat temu. Ale jest wszystko, co niezbędne do codziennego życia i komfortowego pobytu: sieć spożywcza Migros, sklepy codziennego użytku, restauracje, apteki i klinika. Rynek rolny działa w piątki na granicy z obszarem Mahmutlar. Z instytucji edukacyjnych istnieją podstawowe i średnie szkoły publiczne.
Połączenia transportowe ze wszystkimi obszarami Alanyi są dobrze ugruntowane, do centrum Alanyi można dotrzeć w 15 minut, a do Mahmutlar można dojść pieszo.
 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Roskoshnyy ZhK v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: FOA INVEST

Projekt znajduje się w centrum ruchliwego miasta, dzielnicy Shishli, mikrodystryktu Beaumontti. 

Kompleks jest wielofunkcyjnym projektem składającym się z apartamentów, pomieszczeń biurowych, sklepów oraz hotelu pięciogwiazdkowego. LCD znajduje się na działce o łącznej powierzchni 170 000 m2 i składa się z 3 bloków, z których dwa są mieszkalne, a trzeci - hotel ze 170 pokojami.  

Shishli – to prestiżowa dzielnica, która od dziesięcioleci jest centrum handlu, miejscem koncentracji luksusowych hoteli, butików, centrów handlowych, kawiarni i restauracji w Stambule. 

Infrastruktura zewnętrzna: stacje metra Shishli i Osmanbey, szpital Okmeidany, wielofunkcyjny stadion Vodafone Park, pałac Dolmabahce, centrum handlowe Jevahir, park miniatur, tunel Dolmabahce, tunel Kagytkhan. 

Obiekt oferuje przyszłym najemcom i inwestorom zarówno obiekty mieszkalne, jak i pomieszczenia biurowe i detaliczne. LCD obejmuje 840 jednostek mieszkalnych o układzie od 1 + 1 do 4,5 + 1, których powierzchnia waha się od 63 do 241 mkw., A także 17 sklepów i trzy biura. Wszystkie wnętrza elitarnego kompleksu wyglądają elegancko i estetycznie dzięki zastosowaniu wysokiej jakości materiałów i innowacyjnych technologii w budownictwie.  

Infrastruktura wewnętrzna: parking, kryty / odkryty / baseny dla dzieci, tarasy, sala fitness, sauna, spa, łaźnia turecka, kawiarnia / restauracja, plac zabaw dla dzieci, ogród, całodobowa ochrona, kamery i systemy bezpieczeństwa 24/7, strefa spacerowa z projektowaniem krajobrazu.

Elitarny kompleks różni się od innych luksusowych kompleksów mieszkalnych w Stambule ze względu na jego unikalną lokalizację, rozwiniętą infrastrukturę, obecność głównych węzłów transportowych i, co najważniejsze, wysoką rentowność inwestycji.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Demirtash. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 55 do 200 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 2000 metrów. Nieruchomości w Demirtash w nowych kompleksach zadowolą kupujących szukających optymalnego stosunku ceny do jakości. Terytoria są przestronne, nie tak jak w regionach centralnych, kompleksy z pełną całoroczną infrastrukturą. Inwestycje w mieszkania w Demirtash przyniosą wysokie zyski, ceny należą obecnie do najniższych w Alanyi, ale szybko rosną. Ze względu na bliskość lotniska, jakość kompleksów i dobrą plażę, nieruchomości mają duży potencjał wynajmu. W przypadku stałego pobytu wszystko, co podstawowe w Demirtash, to: 5 szkół podstawowych, 2 szkoły średnie, liceum, supermarkety, rynek, sklepy, apteki, bankomaty, urzędy pocztowe, taksówki, stacje benzynowe i inna infrastruktura przy centralnej ulicy wzdłuż górskiej rzeki. Nad jego kanałem znajduje się słynny kanion Sapadere, otwarty dla turystów, inne naturalne piękno. W okolicy znajduje się wiele parków i terenów rekreacyjnych, placów zabaw.
