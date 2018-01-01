Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 127,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 127,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Oferujemy uwagę nadmorskich apartamentów na sprzedaż Alanya, Kestel w nowej dzielnicy deweloperskiej kurortu Alanya-Kestel. To tylko 3 km od popularnego Oba centrum i 6 km od zabytkowego centrum Alanyi. Kestel rozciąga się wzdłuż wybrzeża między Morzem Śródziemnym a górą.  Ten przestronny apartament z jedną sypialnią w dzielnicy Kestel o powierzchni 83 m2. i ma jedną sypialnię, jeden salon z nowoczesną kuchnią na otwartym planie, jedna łazienka z nowocześnie wyposażonymi meblami i prysznicem oraz duży taras. Kuchnia została zaprojektowana z nowoczesnych i wbudowanych urządzeń. Ten nadmorski kompleks apartamentów znajduje się w dzielnicy Kestel, zaledwie 20 metrów od piaszczystej plaży. Możesz popływać w tym pięknym basenie Morza Śródziemnego zaraz po minucie od swojego mieszkania. W odległości krótkiego spaceru od tego nadmorskiego mieszkania na sprzedaż w Alanyi w Kestel znajduje się kilka sklepów, kawiarni i supermarketów. Wieczorem możesz chodzić ze swoim przyjacielem w parkach lub spotkać się z przyjaciółmi na filiżankę kawy w przytulnych kawiarniach. Kompleks nadmorski ma wiele funkcji, takich jak basen, sauna, okna z podwójnymi szybami, internet, grill i pergola. Najważniejsze cechy nadmorskiego mieszkania na sprzedaż w Alanyi, Kestel Tylko 20 metrów od plaży Wysokiej jakości użyte materiały sauna Basen pływacki InternetBBQPergola Podłoga ceramiczna Poddasze granitowe Kuchnia o wysokim połysku  
Zwracamy uwagę na nowe apartamenty w centrum Alanyi. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 50 do 138 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 50 metrów. W środkowej części Alanyi nieruchomości mają najwyższy potencjał inwestycyjny i zawsze są płynne. Centrum ma najbardziej komfortowe warunki życia i relaksu. Oto serce popularnego kurortu śródziemnomorskiego, a nawet poza sezonem jest duży napływ turystów. Jeśli mówimy o infrastrukturze, to jest wszystko: wiele sklepów, jest kilka rynków, supermarkety sieciowe, centra handlowe, hipermarkety, wybitne butiki marki, sklepy turystyczne, salony, biura, banki, agencje rządowe. Aktywnie transportuje się do innych obszarów. Nowe nowoczesne nieruchomości w centrum Alanyi nie są powszechne, we wszystkich dzielnicach znajdują się gęste budynki. Często są to projekty remontowe mieszkań lub przestarzałych hoteli. Domy w centrum wyróżniają się zwartym terytorium, ale oferuje również infrastrukturę wypoczynkową, taką jak basen, sauna, łaźnia turecka, tereny rekreacyjne i grill. Istnieje również kilka projektów budowlanych i nowe kompleksy w samej fortecy, widoki są luksusowe! 
Obiekt oferuje swoim właścicielom przytulne życie z dala od zgiełku miasta, ale z dobrą dostępnością transportową w regionie Guzelce / Buyukchekmezhe w europejskiej części miasta. Wiele apartamentów oferuje fantastyczne widoki na Morze Marmara.

Dzięki pobliskiemu kompleksowi mieszkalnemu autostrada E5 jest łatwo dostępna w dowolnym miejscu w Stambule. W pobliżu znajduje się także dworzec autobusowy metra.

Wybrzeże morskie z piaszczystą plażą znajduje się w odległości spaceru od obiektu. Stopniowo rośnie liczba kawiarni, restauracji i wszelkiego rodzaju rozrywek na promenadzie. Ten kompleks mieszkaniowy jest idealny dla miłośników żeglarstwa — obok znajduje się klub jachtowy.

Obszar ten jest dobrze wyposażony w szkoły, w tym kilka międzynarodowych instytucji edukacyjnych. Mieści wiele uniwersytetów, są szpitale publiczne i prywatne, a także inna niezbędna infrastruktura społeczna.

Projekt obejmuje 17 budynków o różnych piętrach: 8 i 10 pięter każdy. Jednocześnie wyższe budynki znajdują się dalej od morza, co zapewnia dobry widok na morze z górnych pięter każdego budynku. W obiekcie znajduje się 709 mieszkań o układzie od 2 + 1 do 4 + 1 o powierzchni od 123 do 214 metrów kwadratowych z dwiema łazienkami. Każdy ma jeden lub dwa przestronne balkony. Na terenie pierwszych pięter budynków znajdują się sklepy.

Z 92 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych terytorium 64 tysiące metrów kwadratowych przeznaczono na tereny zielone. Jest to unikalne terytorium ze sztucznymi zbiornikami wodnymi i ułożonymi przez nie mostami, ścieżkami i przytulnymi altanami. Posiada również plac zabaw dla dzieci, boisko do piłki nożnej i boisko do koszykówki. Kompleks mieszkaniowy ma kryty basen i łaźnię turecką.

Dzielnica Buyukchekzhe przeżywa prawdziwy boom w rozwoju budownictwa. Unikalna lokalizacja na wybrzeżu Morza Marmara sprawia, że kompleksy mieszkalne są atrakcyjnymi obiektami inwestycyjnymi.

