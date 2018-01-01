Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 135,000
O kompleksie
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 152 m2.The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Deweloper
Języki komunikacji: English, Русский
Turcja, Alanya
