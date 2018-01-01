Kompleks mieszkalny Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya

  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya

Akarca, Turcja
od € 140,000
Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
O kompleksie

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 214 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Akarca, Turcja
Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse v Kargydzhak - Alaniya
Akarca, Turcja
od € 140,000
