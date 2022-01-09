  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Karakocali, Turcja
od € 129,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 104 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Karakocali, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ To luksusowy projekt z pięknym widokiem na morze, jezioro i miasto. Jest w uprzywilejowanej lokalizacji geograficznej w pobliżu dworca autobusowego i metra. Obszar złożony jest jednym z najważniejszych obszarów inwestycji w nieruchomości w Turcji. Spełnia wymogi obywatelstwa tureckiego, z gotowym aktem własności do dostawy. Jest otoczony wieloma znanymi uniwersytetami, szkołami i centrami handlowymi.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Premium kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
od € 290,000
180 m² 1 apartament
Poddaj się: 2024

Nowy projekt inwestycyjny klasy premium! Dla prawdziwych koneserów luksusu i wygody!

Położony w elitarnej dzielnicy Alanya, która znajduje się w centrum — Oba, 1300 metrów od złotych piaszczystych plaż Morza Śródziemnego. Rezydencja to dziewięć pięciopiętrowych bloków z zamkniętym terytorium i jeden blok dla infrastruktury wewnętrznej, kompleks z doskonałą społeczną infrastrukturą wielokrotną. Oba mają wyjątkowy i piękny widok na Alanyę i wyróżniają się swoją naturą i czystym powietrzem, a już teraz jest wiele możliwości pełnego życia miejskiego.
Sam kompleks znajduje się w odległości spaceru od morza i całej infrastruktury społecznej.

Zajęte terytorium rezydencji wyniesie 19400 m2.

  • Data rozpoczęcia — 09/01/2022
  • Data zakończenia budowy — 09.01.2024

Układy mieszkań:

  • Apartamenty z jedną sypialnią 1 + 1, o powierzchni 60 m2
  • Dwupoziomowe trzypokojowe penthouse 2 + 1, o powierzchni 131 m2
  • Dwupoziomowe trzypokojowe dwupoziomowe ogrody 2 + 1, o powierzchni 127 m2
  • Dwupoziomowe czteropokojowe dwupoziomowe ogrody 3 + 1, o powierzchni 207 m2

Informacje o apartamencie:

  • Sprzątanie
  • Łazienka jest w pełni wyposażona w hydraulikę i prysznic
  • Sufit zawieszenia
  • Nowoczesne drzwi wewnętrzne

Nowy kompleks inwestycyjny w Oba zostanie wyposażony w pełną infrastrukturę, zarówno wewnętrzną, jak i zewnętrzną. Wszystkie apartamenty z czystą dekoracją, łazienkami i wyposażoną kuchnią.

Złożona infrastruktura:

  • Basen odkryty
  • Kryty basen
  • Basen dla dzieci
  • Pula nieskończoności
  • Park wodny
  • Kawiarnia / restauracja
  • Kino
  • Centrum spa
  • Pokoje masażu
  • Pokój parowy
  • Łaźnia turecka
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Strefa medytacji / jogin
  • Centrum fitness
  • Pokój zabaw dla dzieci
  • Plac zabaw
  • Przyjęcie
  • Miejsce do grillowania
  • zadbany teren zielony
  • Concierge
  • Bezpieczeństwo 24/7
  • Nadzór wideo 24/7
  • Parking otwarty / zamknięty
  • Windy
  • Generator

  • Odległość od morza - 1300 metrów
Zespół mieszkaniowy Prostornye kvartiry v spalnom rayone Bashakshehir - Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
StayProperty oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Bashakshekhir. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 124 do 220 metrów kwadratowych. Największe miasto w Turcji nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Czarnego oraz Europa i Azja są podzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii, majestatyczne meczety, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące atrakcji, więc kupując nowe mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, którzy zaskakują swoim zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a koncepcje kurortu zyskały ostatnio popularność, gdy dom ma kryte, odkryte baseny, tereny rekreacyjne, spa. 
