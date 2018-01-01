  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye vidovye apartamenty - Kargydzhak Alaniya

Akarca, Turcja
od € 129,000
O kompleksie

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 170 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first line of the sea with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargicak are an excellent investment. District infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v novom proekte - centr Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Prezentujemy nowe mieszkania w Mahmutlar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1 i 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 52 do 141 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 750 metrów. Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem, jeśli mówimy o nowych budynkach. Oto duży wybór nowych i płynnych nieruchomości, zarówno domów klasy ekonomicznej, jak i szanowanych kompleksów mieszkalnych. Kolejną niezaprzeczalną zaletą przy zakupie nowego mieszkania w Mahmutlar jest możliwość uzyskania nieoprocentowanych rat od dewelopera, nie działa we wszystkich projektach, ale nadal, warto na to zwrócić uwagę. Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, Mahmutlar jest najbardziej zamieszkałym i wygodnym miejscem do stałego życia w Alanyi. Chociaż Mahmutlar jest oddalony od centrum Alanyi, na głównych ulicach Barbaros, Ataturk i promenada są zawsze zatłoczone, infrastruktura, handel i restauracje działają przez cały rok. To autonomiczne miasto, w którym jest wszystko na całe życie i ruchliwe wakacje. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy kompleks v Demirtash
Seki, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Sposób życia, o którym marzyłeś!

Przedstawiamy Państwu nasz nowy projekt inwestycyjny, który oferuje zarówno opłacalne inwestycje, jak i dobre możliwości uzyskania zezwolenia na pobyt i obywatelstwa tureckiego.
Nowoczesny kompleks mieszkaniowy klasy komfortu, urządzony w nowoczesnym stylu, stanie się dekoracją miasta i zapewni nowy status i wysoki standard życia nad brzegiem ciepłego Morza Śródziemnego.

Projekt znajduje się na terenie o powierzchni 60 grudnia 1740 r. W jednym z najbardziej aktywnie rozwijających się obszarów Alanyi Demirtash. Tylko 2,7 km od morza.
Kompleks będzie się składał z 7-piętrowego bloku zawierającego 40 mieszkań:
30 apartamentów 1 + 1 o powierzchni 56 m2.
2 apartamenty 2 + 1 o powierzchni 82 m2.
2 apartamenty 2 + 1 o powierzchni 92 m2.
4 dupleks 2 + 1, 114 m2, 115 m2. i 122 metry kwadratowe
2 dupleks 3 + 1 o powierzchni 138 m2. i 140 metrów kwadratowych

Infrastruktura kompleksu wymyśliła wszystko, co niezbędne do komfortowego pobytu i relaksu. Zapewniliśmy również transfer, który zabierze Cię na własną wyposażoną plażę w kilka minut.

W odległości spaceru od kompleksu znajdują się wszystkie niezbędne obiekty infrastruktury społecznej - sklepy, kliniki, apteka itp.
Demirtash to obszar we wschodniej Alanyi, położony zaledwie 22 km od lotniska Gazipasha. Obszar ten otoczony jest pięknymi lasami iglastymi, wieloma sadami i piaszczystymi plażami z łagodnym wejściem do wody.
Niedaleko od tego obszaru znajdują się ruiny starożytnego rzymskiego miasta Sedra, kanion Sapadere i wyjątkowa dzika plaża, na której żółwie przybywają, aby złożyć jaja.
Doskonała ekologia i brak hałaśliwych przepływów turystycznych przyciągają koneserów spokojnego życia w otoczeniu przyrody.
Teraz dzielnica bardzo aktywnie się rozwija, zbudowana z nowoczesnych kompleksów mieszkalnych i willi, a infrastruktura społeczna regionu szybko się rozwija, ponieważ wiele nowych budynków mieszkalnych jest wyposażonych w lokale komercyjne.

Nasz kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się na terenie otwartym na zezwolenie na pobyt długoterminowy.
 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turcja

Nowoczesny projekt znajduje się w obszarze Demirtash. Obszar ten znajduje się we wschodniej części Alanyi, 15 km od hotelu. z lotniska Gazipasha. Niedaleko od tego obszaru znajdują się ruiny starożytnego rzymskiego miasta Ciedra, kanion Zapadere i wyjątkowa plaża. Obszar aktywnie rozwija i buduje zarówno budynki mieszkalne, jak i infrastrukturę.
Projekt ma w sumie 4 piętra i 12 niezależnych sekcji. Powierzchnia działki wynosi 835,86 m2. Łączna liczba mieszkań wynosi 12. Odległość do morza wynosi 950 metrów.
Na sprzedaż: 2 + 1 i 2 + 1 dupleks.

