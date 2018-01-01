  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Sovremennye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turcja
od € 99,868
O kompleksie

We are presented with the new 1 + 1 apartment in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Baggylar district. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 3 + 1, 5 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 196 do 333 metrów kwadratowych. Największe miasto w Turcji nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Czarnego oraz Europa i Azja są podzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii, majestatyczne meczety, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące atrakcji, więc kupując nowe mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomość jest płaska, w zależności od obszarów. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Stambule przyniosą dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, w mieście stale napływa obcokrajowcy, studenci, turyści, bezpieczni obywatele Turcji z innych regionów. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kompleks na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva Alaniya - Kestel
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Kestel. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 62 do 170 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 50 metrów. Chociaż Kestel znajduje się obok Mahmutlar, ale jest zasadniczo inny, tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości mają do pięciu pięter, a większość z nich to nowe budynki, z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi, oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Istnieje sieć tureckich supermarketów, rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa prywatna szkoła, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar na wschodzie oraz w centrum Alanyi na zachodzie znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dostać się na obie strony w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wypożyczalnia samochodów. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
StayProperty oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Baggylar district. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 102 do 144 metrów kwadratowych. Największe miasto w Turcji nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Czarnego oraz Europa i Azja są podzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii, majestatyczne meczety, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące atrakcji, więc kupując nowe mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, którzy zaskakują swoim zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a koncepcje kurortu zyskały ostatnio popularność, gdy dom ma kryte, odkryte baseny, tereny rekreacyjne, spa. 
