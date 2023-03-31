  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turcja
od € 94,080
Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.5 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1550 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Avsallar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kvartira vashey mechty
Mersin, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024

Nie przegap tej wyjątkowej okazji! Skontaktuj się z nami już teraz, aby uzyskać więcej informacji i rozpocząć nowy rozdział w swoim życiu!

Apartament 1 + 1 – 50 000 EURO – 65 M2 całkowita powierzchnia, 50 M2 - powierzchnia mieszkalna.

Apartamenty 2 + 1 – 73 000 EURO – 95 M2 całkowita powierzchnia, 80 M2 - powierzchnia mieszkalna.

RAZEM 150 KWARTAŁ NA 11 KWARTÓW 1 + 1,3 KWARTAŁÓW 2 + 1 NA KAŻDYM

10 ETAPÓW

ODLEGŁOŚĆ DO MORZA 375

5% ZNIŻKI NA 100% PŁATNOŚCI.

50% PIERWSZE WKŁAD

  OGÓLNE CHARAKTERYSTYKI

1. OGRZEWANIE I NATURALNY SYSTEM GAZU

2). THERMOSTIC BIMS

3). SYSTEM INTELEKTUALNY LIFTA

4. PEŁNY GENERATOR

5. WODA I HEATLIZACJA NA DZIECKU

6. SYSTEM WIDEO

7. SYSTEM CENTRALNEGO KAMERY

  CECHY WEWNĘTRZNE

1. SKALE COOKHON

2). GARDEROB

3). POMYSŁY W BATH

4. GRANITE COUNON HUNDRED

5. OKNA PVC

6. MALARSTWO IMPORTU NA PODSTAWIE SILIKONU

7. 1. SANTECHNICA KLASY

8. 1. KABINA DUSZY KLASY

9. PARKET 8 MM

  CHARAKTERYSTYKA NARKOTYKÓW

1. OTWARTY BASEN

2). PARKOWANIE OTWARTE

3). GRA DZIECKA

4. CAMELIA

5. BARBEC

DATA POCZĄTKU: 31.03.2023

DATA TREŚCI: 31.05.2024
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa One bedroom elegant apartment in Alanya Oba Center
Karakocali, Turcja
Oba to najbardziej elegancka dzielnica Alanyi z wysokiej jakości niskimi domami, szerokimi ulicami, plażami i kawiarniami. Obszar ten od dawna jest kochany przez Europejczyków. Apartamenty te znajdują się w centrum Oba, Alanyi, zaledwie 250 metrów od plaży, a restauracje znajdują się zaledwie 50 metrów od tego apartamentu w Alanyi. Największe centra handlowe znajdują się w odległości spaceru. Jasne mieszkanie z jedną sypialnią blisko morza w Oba Samo mieszkanie z jedną jasną sypialnią, łazienką, salonem z amerykańską kuchnią z balkonem z widokiem na ulicę. Mieszkanie z jedną sypialnią o powierzchni 55 m2 w centrum Oba, niedawno zbudowane przez jednego znanego dewelopera w Alanyi z wysokiej jakości materiałów. Malowanie w jasnym kolorze, tworząc jasną atmosferę. Schodząc po schodach kompleksu znajduje się siłownia, łaźnia parowa, gabinet masażu i prysznice, piękny basen, stoły i leżaki położone naprzeciwko budynku, w otoczeniu zielonych drzew. Dla dzieci jest pokój zabaw. Na sprzedaż z eleganckim wykończeniem, wbudowanymi meblami kuchennymi, lampami we wszystkich pokojach i gotową łazienką. To świetna okazja do zakupu mieszkania w centrum Oba w przystępnej cenie. Infrastruktura apartamentu z jedną sypialnią w Oba, Alanyaopen poolsaunasteam roommassage roomgymgame room Idealne mieszkanie na dom wakacyjny w Alanyi i możliwe wysokie dochody z czynszu
Apartamentowiec CACTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turcja
od € 90,000
46–200 m² 2 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2022
Deweloper: IKY GROUP ALANYA

CACTUS GARDEN

Ten projekt zostanie ukończony w lutym 2022 r.

Ułatwienia tego projektu obejmują:

- Basen zewnętrzny
-Indoor Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Pokój parowy
-Odpoczywaj pokój
-Gym
-Plac zabaw dla dzieci
- Miejsce do grillowania
-Tenis stołowy
-Lobby
Odległość od morza 2,5 km

+ Shuttle to the sea
Odległość do centrum Alanyi 5 km

Projekt wnętrza mieszkania:

-60 i razy; 120 Podłogi granitowe
-Lakierowane szafki kuchenne
-Black Star Galexi kolorowe granitowe blaty
-Wizolowane okna
-Specjalnie zaprojektowane stalowe drzwi z wizjerem
-Specjalnie zaprojektowane lakierowane drzwi wewnętrzne
-Szybka prysznicowa ze szkła hartowanego
-Hilton umywalka łazienkowa

Obejmuje sypialnie z jedną sypialnią o powierzchni 46 m ² oraz cena 90 000 euro i dwupoziomowe jednostki z trzema sypialniami o powierzchni 200 m ² oraz cena 230 000 euro

UWAGA: Możesz płacić w ratach i 30% zaliczki

