  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turcja
od € 215,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
1
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 127 square meters. The distance to the sea is 580 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Stroyaschiysya proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investicionnyy proekt vblizi socialnyh obektov rayona Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
od € 215,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency oferuje nowe apartamenty w Mahmutlar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 53 do 222 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1400 metrów. Pierwszym obszarem, który należy wziąć pod uwagę przy zakupie nowych mieszkań w Alanyi, jest Mahmutlar. To w Mahmutlar łączy się duży wybór i rozsądne ceny.  Najważniejszą zaletą jest pełnoprawna infrastruktura regionu, która pozwala ci tu stale mieszkać. Obszar jest zwarty i wygodny, składa się z 3 głównych ulic równoległych do morza, można tu łatwo nawigować. Wzdłuż morza i wewnątrz obszaru znajduje się ścieżka rowerowa. Transport miejski regularnie kursuje z Mahmutlar do centrum wzdłuż promenady, można dojechać autobusami № 1 i № 2 do fortecy, plaży Kleopatra. Wiele usług wynajmu samochodów. Oprócz ogromnej liczby restauracji, sklepów, supermarketów, dwóch rynków rolnych, Mahmutlar, dużego centrum handlowego Mahmutlar, centrum kultury, kompleksu sportowego MahmutlarSpor i wkrótce będzie realizowany inny projekt w Mahmutlar, w tym boisko do koszykówki, kort tenisowy, szatnie i strefy społeczne.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Payallar - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 42 do 172 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 2300 metrów. Dzięki planowi aktywnego rozwoju licznych wolnych terenów regionu wkrótce pojawi się nowa luksusowa Alanya. W latach 2022–2023 w Payallar rozpoczęła się budowa niespotykanej dotąd liczby rezydencji, które wyróżniają się pełną infrastrukturą i przestronnymi obszarami. Ogólnie jest to obszar rozwinięty, w którym znajduje się jego rozległa infrastruktura, ale większość inwestycji reprezentują proste domy tureckie. Mieszkańcy zajmują się turystyką, nad morzem jest wiele hoteli. Szkoły podstawowe i średnie, liceum, szpital, klinika, stomatologia, supermarkety, stacje benzynowe, bankomaty, apteki. W sąsiedniej wiosce Konakly nad brzegiem morza znajduje się miejski park leśny ze sprzętem do grillowania. W Payallar wkrótce pojawi się nowa promenada o długości 4 km z terenami rekreacyjnymi, parkami, ścieżką rowerową, placem zabaw. Nowoczesny szpital budowany jest na działce o powierzchni 13,4 ha. Obszar ten znajduje się 10 km od centrum Alanyi. Lotnisko w Antalyi znajduje się 100 km od hotelu.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Квартира 2+1 в Алании: шикарный жилой комплекс
Demirtas, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024

Демирташ — именно то место в Алании, где самые широкие и чистые пляжи. Вы не встретите здесь толпы гуляющих туристов, но легко увидите турецкие семьи на пикнике. В Демирташе легко можно найти домашние яйца и молоко, свежие фрукты и овощи прямо с грядки! Здесь спокойно и безопасно, нет ни одного производства, именно здесь есть все критерии эко-жизни.

Жилой комплекс расположен в 20 км от центра Аланьи. В 3,5 км находится руины древнего города Syedra, где можно провести время всей семьей, гуляя в тени хо.

В Демирташе есть два лицея, средняя школа прямо на берегу моря, начальная школа, парки и обществен.

Жилой комплекс из 4 жилых блоков на закрытой охраняемой территории предусмотрел все детали, что бы. Кроме привычной инфраструктуры, вы найдете на территории комплекса ресторан, караоке, сигарный и ка.

На территории комплекса предусмотрена сервис зона: Магазинй, аренда машин, прачечная, салонкидесоты. Бизнес зона состоит из конференц- и бизнес- залов, администрации, офиса продаж и библиотеки.

Дата сдачи проекта в эксплуатацию — май 2024 года.

Этот комплекс идеально подойдет для тех, кто ценит спокойный размеренный образ жизни и единение с!
Проект для тех, кто стремиться к повышению комфорта, единению с природой и здоровому образу жизни.

При приобретении недвижимости вы получаете бесплатный постпродажный сервис: мы поможем вам прибе.

Realting.com
Udać się