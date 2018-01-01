  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami

Alanya, Turcja
od € 376,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 82 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residential complex in a prestigious area of Avcılar next to the new channel project, Istanbul, Turkey
Avcilar, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Kompleks mieszkaniowy w pobliżu projektu Canal w Stambule i wybrzeża Stambułu. Otoczony przyrodą, spokojnym otoczeniem i otwartymi przestrzeniami. Nowy projekt kanału zmieni oblicze obszaru i jeszcze bardziej zwiększy jego wartość inwestycyjną. Wysoka jakość materiału, nowoczesna, funkcjonalna i estetyczna architektura, przestronne płaskie typy.

Projekt obejmuje:

  • Ogrody botaniczne
  • Obszar krajobrazu
  • Place zabaw dla dzieci
  • Obszary rekreacji
  • Siłownia
  • Altany
  • Basen
  • Parking wewnętrzny i zewnętrzny
  • Ścieżki chodzenia
  • Bezpieczeństwo 24/7
Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
  • Wbudowane piekarniki, płyty grzejne, kaptury
  • Podłogi laminowane
  • Izolacja ciepła
  • Klimatyzator z wieloma rozszczepami
  • Izolacja dźwięku
  • System generatora ciepłej wody ( Sub-stacja )
  • Generator we wszystkich obszarach wspólnych i mieszkaniach
  • System wodny dla krajobrazu
  • CCTV
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

W promieniu kilku kilometrów znajdują się uniwersytety i szkoły, szpitale z wysokiej jakości opieką zdrowotną, centra handlowe, restauracje, kawiarnie. Dzięki projektowi Istanbul Canal region ten stanie się nowym centrum życia w Stambule, popyt lokalny i zagraniczny wzrośnie jeszcze bardziej. Wszystkie te zalety przyciągają inwestorów zagranicznych do regionu i szybko zwiększają wartość inwestycji.

  • Przystanek autobusowy - 200 m
  • Dworzec kolejowy - 1,8 km
  • Najbliższy park - 4 km
  • Aquapark - 5 km
  • Stadion Olimpijski Ataturk - 7 km
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy apartamenty o różnych układach.

Rezydencja oferuje kryty basen, saunę, boisko do koszykówki, siłownię, plac zabaw dla dzieci, dwupoziomowy parking, całodobową ochronę.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Autostrada E-5 - 3 minuty
  • Stacja metra - 15 minut
Apartamentowiec Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Ma bezpośredni widok na Złoty Brzeg Morza Złotej Marmara, w jednym z najbardziej prestiżowych europejskich obszarów Stambułu. Obszar projektu jest jednym z najważniejszych obszarów rozwoju nieruchomości; jest to miejsce docelowe dla osób szukających inwestycji z dobrym zwrotem. Jest to wyjątkowy projekt z zapleczem socjalnym, oprócz różnego rodzaju mieszkań, które zaspokoją wszystkie gusta. Istnieje niezbędna sieć transportowa, lądowa i morska, łącząca kompleks ze wszystkimi obszarami miasta dwóch kontynentów. Akty tytułowe są gotowe do dostarczenia, zgodnie z warunkami uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego.
