  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya

Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya

Alanya, Turcja
od € 150,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
1 / 4
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 169 square meters. Distance to the sea 700 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa LOFT
Marmara Region, Turcja
od € 108,142
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu
Alanya, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex with modern infrastructure
Yaylali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sovremennyy ZhK v istoricheskom centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turcja
od € 150,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Mramornoe more
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dzielnica Kartal. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 63 do 294 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebkowa historia z majestatycznymi meczetami, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące zabytków. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomości różnią się w zależności od powierzchni. Bliżej morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Stambule przyniosą ci dobre podwyższenie kapitału i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, ponieważ miasto ma stały napływ obcokrajowców, studentów, turystów i zabezpieczonych obywateli Turcji z innych regionów.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Uyutnyy butik kompleks v turisticheskom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty Avsallare. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 61 do 122 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość od morza 890 metrów. Idealne połączenie plaż i lasów: region Avsallar znajduje się tuż przy wybrzeżu Morza Śródziemnego, w otoczeniu gęstych lasów iglastych. Słynny z piaszczystych plaż i lasów iglastych Avsallar słusznie zasługuje na tytuł najbardziej zielonego przedmieścia Alanyi. Infrastruktura Avsallar: Obszar ten znajduje się 20 km od centrum Alanyi od strony plaży Kleopatra i 95 km od lotniska w Antalyi. Transport publiczny biegnie wzdłuż morza. Z infrastruktury w Avsallar podstawowe jest wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, w tym bazar rolniczy, supermarkety sieciowe, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty i różne usługi. Łatwo jest znaleźć duży wybór restauracji, piekarni, tureckich kawiarni. Obszar aktywnie się rozwija, a nowe apartamenty w Avsallar są łatwe do znalezienia, a domy mają zarówno elegancką, jak i skromną infrastrukturę.
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa A large-scale project in an ecological area with developed infrastructure
Avsallar, Turcja
Kompleks mieszkaniowy o powierzchni 3000 m2 oferuje unikalną rozwiniętą infrastrukturę, krajobraz, a także jego lokalizację, które odróżniają go od innych kompleksów. Układy mieszkań i apartamentów w kompleksie mieszkalnym wyróżniają się przemyślanym strefą i funkcjonalnością: przestronne pomieszczenia strefy czynnej ( salon z jadalnią ); funkcjonalna, nowoczesna kuchnia; korytarze o minimalnej powierzchni; wystarczająca liczba wbudowanych szaf; łazienki z przemyślanym rozmieszczeniem kanalizacji. Miejsce na pralkę; duży balkon jako dodatkowa przestrzeń mieszkalna. Na pierwszych piętrach domów kompleksu mieszkalnego będą dostępne obiekty socjalne, które będą dostępne dla wszystkich mieszkańców i gości tego kompleksu, a w wolnym czasie dzieci będą mogły bawić się na bezpiecznych placach zabaw na dziedzińcu kompleksu mieszkalnego. Kompleks będzie zlokalizowany na dużej zamkniętej powierzchni 3000 m2, będzie się składać z jednego bloku mieszkalnego z łącznie 72 mieszkaniami o różnych układach, od liniowych apartamentów jednopokojowych po przestronne apartamenty dwupoziomowe 2 + 1 i 3 + 1. Kompleks mieszkaniowy ma całą komunikację: prąd, generator, centralne zaopatrzenie w wodę, internet, a także dobrze rozwiniętą infrastrukturę: siłownię, basen, saunę, łaźnię turecką, rzymską łaźnię parową i wiele więcej.   Odkryty basen ze zjeżdżalniami Basen dla dzieci Kryty basen z podgrzewaną wodą Siłownia Turecka łaźnia turecka Sauna Rzymska łaźnia parowa Pokój masażu Lobby i salon B-B-Q Plac zabaw dla dzieci Plac zabaw dla dzieci Ogród krajobrazowy Parking zewnętrzny 2 windy Antena satelitarna Generator energii elektrycznej 24/7 nadzór wideo Dozorca W kompleksie mieszkaniowym istnieje nieoprocentowany plan ratalny do końca budowy z początkową płatnością w wysokości 30% całkowitej wartości nieruchomości. Przekazywanie dokumentów Prawa Nieruchomość jest już w budowie.   Rozpoczęcie budowy: czerwiec 2022 r. Data zakończenia: grudzień 2023 r
Realting.com
Udać się