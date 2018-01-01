  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turcja
od € 166,500
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
1
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

StayProperty offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 50 to 148 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Stambuł, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Spacious apartment in Oba
Alanya, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Forest Park Residence Alanya
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt nedaleko ot znamenitogo plyazha Indzhekum - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turcja
od € 129,900
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
od € 166,500
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lyuksovyy kompleks v Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Luksusowy projekt mieszkaniowy znajduje się w bardzo spokojnej okolicy Oba Alanya. Kompleks znajduje się 3500 metrów od morza, gdzie można spędzać czas na świeżym powietrzu. Kompleks z wyjątkowymi widokami na wspaniałe góry Taurus, Morze Śródziemne i zabytkową fortecę Alanya, otoczony sosnami, drzewami cytrusowymi i ogrodami awokado!
Oryginalny projekt składa się z 5 elitarnych bloków, 90 luksusowych mieszkań 3 + 1 i 5 + 1. Sprzątanie mieszkań, kuchnia z granitowymi blatami, wyposażona łazienka, żelazne drzwi wejściowe, drzwi wewnętrzne, wysokiej jakości okna, ściany pomalowane farbą ekologiczną, na podłodze znajdują się wysokiej jakości płytki i laminaty, przełączniki i gniazda, oświetlenie podstawowe i punktowe — wszystko to jest już wliczone w cenę mieszkania!
Przy początkowym wkładzie 30% zapewniana jest nieoprocentowana rata.
 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024

W dzielnicy Oba Alanya powstaje nowy nowoczesny projekt mieszkaniowy. Kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się na powierzchni 3865 m2, 2000 metrów od morza. Dystrykt Oba jest najbardziej europejskim obszarem we wszystkich obszarach Alanyi. Obszar ten jest świetny nie tylko do relaksu, ale także do stałego pobytu. Obszar otoczony jest ze wszystkich stron wspaniałymi krajobrazami i pomarańczowymi ogrodami.

Projekt przedstawia układ mieszkań 1 + 1 i 2 + 1, z oknami mieszkań otworzy się wspaniały widok na morze i góry.

Data rozpoczęcia budowy październik 2022 r., Data zakończenia maja 2024 r.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern residence in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Современный жилой комплекс Antares Hill расположился в районе Алании Махмутлар. Этот район интересен многим отдыхающим доступными ценами, хорошо развитой городской инфраструктуро.

Махмутлар находится в 30 км от международного аэропорта Газипаша и в 130 км от аэропорта городи Анта. В эти аэропорты летают как регулярные, так и чартерные рейсы из-за границы, а так же, хороженала. Вы легко сможете слетать на экскурсию в такие популярные туристические места как Мардин, Пакукале. Для комфортного сообщения между аэропортами и Аланией проложена и поддерживается в идеальнок систо.

Круглый год в Махмутлар приезжают на отдых туристы со всего мира. Здесь можно встретить европейцев, американцев, жителей стран СНГ. Вас легко поймут на любом языке во всех заведениях.

Из Махмутлара можно доехать до Алании или Газипаши. По Махмутлару проходит несколько маршрутов городских автобусов, остановки расположены каждые 300 м. Для вызова такси в Махмутларе, достаточно нажать кнопку на ближайшем столбе и машина заберет вас. Поэтому, в Махмутларе комфортно жить и отдыхать.

Проект жилого комплекса Antares Hill занимает площадь 2265 кв.м. и состоит из 1 жилого блока на 54 квартиры. В этой резиденции доступны планировки квартир 1 + 1 и 2 + 1 дуплекс.

Для жильцов Antares Hill предусмотрена инфраструктура на территории комплекса:

  • Бассейн
  • Фитнес салон
  • Детская площадка
  • ТВ зал
  • Детская игровая комната
  • Фитнес зал
  • Хаммам
  • Сауна
  • Охрана
  • Площадка с мангалом для барбекю
  • Охрана
  • Камеры видеонаблюдения
  • Генератор
  • Парковка.

 

Строительство жилого комплекса началось в октябре 2021 г. И закончится в декабре 2022 года.

Квартиры от застройщика будут сдаваться с чистовой отделкой. Кухня и санузлы укомплектованы встроенной мебелью и сантехникой. По всей квартире на полу будет керамическое покрытие и скрытое светодиодное освещение в потолке. В оконной системе предусмотрена звуко- и теплоизоляция. В квартире установлены межкомнатные двери и стальная входная дверь. Проложены коммуникации для кондиционеров, оформлены выводы для ТВ антенны.  Каждая квартира будет оснащена видеодомофоном, а по всей территории жилого комплекса будет функцио.

Жилой комплекс Antares Hill занимает выгодное расположение в Махмутларе: расстояние до ближайшего пляжа ве.  Ближайшая больница находится в 2,5 км от комплекса.

Махмутлар очаровыет своим комфортом и сервисом. По городу расположено множество небольших скверов и детские площадок, привнося зеленые островки для. Из квартир в жилом комплексе Antares Hills открывается вид на горы и море. При строительстве применен повышенный уровень тепло и звукоизоляции, современные строительные и отд. Высокие потолки придадут особое очарование вашей квартире и дополнят красивый вид за окном.

Рядом с резиденцией строятся новые жилые комплексы, таким образом, вы сможете жить в новом квартале. Прямо рядом с комплексом будут открыты новые супермаркеты и объекты городской инфраструктуры.

Все вышеперечисленные факторы позволят вам почувствовать себя на отдыхе, не покидая территоридсво.

Покупая квартиру с Курт группп, вы получаете послепродажное сопровождение от наших специалистов. Мы выстроим вам индивидуальный план оформления документов и адаптации в Алании, а ваш менедур будт.

 

Для выбора наиболее подходящих вариантов на Ваш бюджет, свяжитесь с нашими менеджерами.

 

Realting.com
Udać się