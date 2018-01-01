  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Akarca, Turcja
od € 330,000
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 196 to 333 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy kompleks v Demirtash
Seki, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Sposób życia, o którym marzyłeś!

Przedstawiamy Państwu nasz nowy projekt inwestycyjny, który oferuje zarówno opłacalne inwestycje, jak i dobre możliwości uzyskania zezwolenia na pobyt i obywatelstwa tureckiego.
Nowoczesny kompleks mieszkaniowy klasy komfortu, urządzony w nowoczesnym stylu, stanie się dekoracją miasta i zapewni nowy status i wysoki standard życia nad brzegiem ciepłego Morza Śródziemnego.

Projekt znajduje się na terenie o powierzchni 60 grudnia 1740 r. W jednym z najbardziej aktywnie rozwijających się obszarów Alanyi Demirtash. Tylko 2,7 km od morza.
Kompleks będzie się składał z 7-piętrowego bloku zawierającego 40 mieszkań:
30 apartamentów 1 + 1 o powierzchni 56 m2.
2 apartamenty 2 + 1 o powierzchni 82 m2.
2 apartamenty 2 + 1 o powierzchni 92 m2.
4 dupleks 2 + 1, 114 m2, 115 m2. i 122 metry kwadratowe
2 dupleks 3 + 1 o powierzchni 138 m2. i 140 metrów kwadratowych

Infrastruktura kompleksu wymyśliła wszystko, co niezbędne do komfortowego pobytu i relaksu. Zapewniliśmy również transfer, który zabierze Cię na własną wyposażoną plażę w kilka minut.

W odległości spaceru od kompleksu znajdują się wszystkie niezbędne obiekty infrastruktury społecznej - sklepy, kliniki, apteka itp.
Demirtash to obszar we wschodniej Alanyi, położony zaledwie 22 km od lotniska Gazipasha. Obszar ten otoczony jest pięknymi lasami iglastymi, wieloma sadami i piaszczystymi plażami z łagodnym wejściem do wody.
Niedaleko od tego obszaru znajdują się ruiny starożytnego rzymskiego miasta Sedra, kanion Sapadere i wyjątkowa dzika plaża, na której żółwie przybywają, aby złożyć jaja.
Doskonała ekologia i brak hałaśliwych przepływów turystycznych przyciągają koneserów spokojnego życia w otoczeniu przyrody.
Teraz dzielnica bardzo aktywnie się rozwija, zbudowana z nowoczesnych kompleksów mieszkalnych i willi, a infrastruktura społeczna regionu szybko się rozwija, ponieważ wiele nowych budynków mieszkalnych jest wyposażonych w lokale komercyjne.

Nasz kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się na terenie otwartym na zezwolenie na pobyt długoterminowy.
 
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury residential complex - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
  Cała niezbędna infrastruktura znajduje się w odległości spaceru, 1800 metrów od plaży, 1300 metrów od centrum Mahmutlar, 25 km od międzynarodowego lotniska Alanya-Gazipasa i tylko 25 km od centrum Alanyi. Kompleks mieszkaniowy składa się z dwóch 12-piętrowych bloków z łącznie 144 mieszkaniami. • Apartamenty 1 + 1, od 51 m2 • 2 + 1 apartamenty o powierzchni 70 m2 • Apartamenty dwupoziomowe ( dupleksy ) 2 + 1, od 100 do 105 m2 • Apartamenty dwupoziomowe ( dupleksy ) 3 + 1, od 112 do 123 m2 • Apartamenty dwupoziomowe ( dupleksy ) 4 + 1, o powierzchni 149 m2. m Otwarty basen Kryty basen z podgrzewaną wodą Pokój parowy Hamam Pokoje do masażu Siłownia ( fitness ) Strefa relaksu SPA Kino Kafeteria i minibar Bar przy basenie Pokój dziecięcy Plac zabaw dla dzieci Mini klub Generator mocy Darmowa sieć WIFI w całym budynku System nadzoru wideo LCD Złożone usługi dozorcy Bezpłatny transfer na plażę iz plaży kilka razy dziennie. Koniec budowy: maj 2022 r
Apartamentowiec Nobby Suite
Alanya, Turcja
od € 124,500
86–162 m² 4 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2022
Deweloper: Nordic Property
< p > Kompleks mieszkaniowy Nobby Suite < / p > < p > Nowy kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się w samym sercu Alanyi i składa się z 24 mieszkań. Idealny do życia, relaksu lub inwestowania!< / p > < p > Odległość od morza: 550 m < / p > < p > Korzyści < / p > < ul > < li > Kompleks jest zbudowany zgodnie z europejskimi standardami jakości specyficznymi dla Nordic Property < / li > < li > Wysokość sufitów - 2,95 metra < / li > < li > Kompleks jest idealny zarówno na pobyt stały, jak i wypoczynek i inwestycje < / li > < / ul > < ul > < li > Wspaniała lokalizacja w sercu Alanyi: cała infrastruktura miejska i atrakcje to rzut kamieniem < / li > < li > Opracowanie projektu zostało przeprowadzone przez wiodące biuro architektoniczne, dzięki czemu kompleks wyróżnia się wdziękiem linii i stylowym designem < / li > < li > Szeroka infrastruktura na terytorium, w tym baseny zewnętrzne i wewnętrzne, sauna, pokój zabaw dla dzieci, siłownia, lobby < / li > < / ul > < p > Charakterystyka mieszkań < / p > < p > Kompleks mieszkaniowy składa się z jednego pięciopiętrowego bloku mieszkalnego i 24 mieszkań. Wszystkie apartamenty charakteryzują się nienaganną jakością wykończeń, mają wysokie sufity, a układy są dobrze przemyślane pod kątem funkcjonalnego użytkowania i komfortowego życia. Cena obejmuje: < / p > < ul > < li > Oszklenie panoramiczne. Okna: okno z podwójnymi szybami, profil aluminiowy < / li > < li > Stalowe drzwi wejściowe o potrójnym stopniu ochrony < / li > < li > Laminowane drzwi wewnętrzne < / li > < li > Pokrycie podłogi: płytki ceramiczne < / li > < li > Pokrycie ściany: farba do prania < / li > < li > Zestaw kuchenny: MDF < / li > < li > Granitowe blaty < / li > < li > Wysokiej jakości hydraulika w łazienkach < / li > < li > Kabiny prysznicowe < / li > < li > Elektryczny podgrzewacz wody w czasie < / li > < / ul > < p > Infrastruktura < / p > < p > Dostępność infrastruktury do rekreacji i komfortowego życia w kompleksach mieszkalnych jest standardem jakości Nordic Property Construction. Projekt Nobby Suite zawiera następujące elementy: < / p > < ul > < li > Odkryty basen < / li > < li > Siłownia < / li > < li > Sauna < / li > < li > Rzymska łaźnia parowa < / li > < li > Kryty basen z podgrzewaną wodą < / li > < li > Lobby < / li > < li > Bilard < / li > < li > Pokój zabaw dla dzieci < / li > < li > Generator < / li > < li > Winda < / li > < li > Nadzór wideo 24/7 < / li > < li > Telewizja satelitarna < / li > < / ul >
