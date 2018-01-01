  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul

Akarca, Turcja
od € 269,000
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 129 to 249 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Apartamentowiec Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Mieszkania na sprzedaż w Beylikdüzü Istanbul, o charakterystycznym estetycznym i funkcjonalnym designie. Zdrowe życie w sercu zielonych ogrodów, które budzą spokój. Jest blisko centrów handlowych oraz wybitnych instytucji edukacyjnych, zdrowotnych i kulturalnych. Posiada zaplecze socjalne i kryty garaż z całodobowymi usługami bezpieczeństwa. Jest to okazja inwestycyjna obok projektów rozwoju obszarów miejskich w mieście dwóch kontynentów.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy przestronne apartamenty z wysokiej jakości wykończeniem.

Rezydencja oferuje ogrody i salony, boiska sportowe i place zabaw dla dzieci, kawiarnie i restauracje, salę fitness, centrum spa z łaźnią parową, saunę i łaźnię turecką, kryte baseny dla dzieci i dorosłych.

Zakończenie - grudzień 2024 r.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Nieruchomość znajduje się w tętniącej życiem okolicy, przystankach transportu publicznego, wszelkiej niezbędnej infrastrukturze, w pobliżu centrów handlowych, parków, szkół i szpitali.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Prezentujemy nowe mieszkania w Mahmutlar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 56 do 150 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 850 metrów. Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem, jeśli mówimy o nowych budynkach. Oto duży wybór nowych i płynnych nieruchomości, zarówno domów klasy ekonomicznej, jak i szanowanych kompleksów mieszkalnych. Kolejną niezaprzeczalną zaletą przy zakupie nowego mieszkania w Mahmutlar jest możliwość uzyskania nieoprocentowanych rat od dewelopera, nie działa we wszystkich projektach, ale nadal, warto na to zwrócić uwagę. Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, Mahmutlar jest najbardziej zamieszkałym i wygodnym miejscem do stałego życia w Alanyi. Chociaż Mahmutlar jest oddalony od centrum Alanyi, na głównych ulicach Barbaros, Ataturk i promenada są zawsze zatłoczone, infrastruktura, handel i restauracje działają przez cały rok. To autonomiczne miasto, w którym jest wszystko na całe życie i ruchliwe wakacje. 
