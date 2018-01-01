  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey

Kompleks mieszkalny Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey

Akarca, Turcja
od € 489,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakyrkoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 322 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry s shikarnym vidom na more v Okurdzhalar
Okurcalar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Flower Garden
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 160,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Cozy residential complex on the beach
Avsallar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa 2-bedroom apartment in Cikcilli Alanya
Ciplakli, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Akarca, Turcja
od € 489,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Rezydencja Modern Residence,Kadıköy
Marmara Region, Turcja
od € 1,489,993
204–246 m² 2 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2023

Projekt ten, zlokalizowany w Kadıköy, oferuje wiele możliwości zarówno transportu, jak i różnych działań.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Projekt składa się z 453 mieszkań i 47 jednostek komercyjnych. Istnieje wybór między różnymi układami. Apartamenty z 1-4 sypialniami.

Oprócz apartamentów projekt ma pełny dostęp do wszystkich udogodnień: basenów, sauny, łaźni tureckiej, siłowni, boisk sportowych, kawiarni, meczetu, placu zabaw i spa.

System inteligentnego domu został zainstalowany.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się w dzielnicy Basaksehir po europejskiej stronie Stambułu, obok nowego szpitala miejskiego i parku botanicznego, w otoczeniu zieleni.

Odległość do niektórych obiektów:

  • Basaksehir City Hospital: 1 min.
  • Park botaniczny: 1 min.
  • Uniwersytet Ibn Khaldun: 5 min.
  • Centrum handlowe w Stambule: 5 min.
  • Lotnisko w Stambule: 15 min.
  • Plac Taksim: 25 min.
  • Maslak: 20 min.
Zespół mieszkaniowy ZhK biznes klassa v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: FOA INVEST

Wielofunkcyjny kompleks mieszkaniowy składający się z 6 bloków o 24 piętrach, w których znajdują się mieszkania, pomieszczenia biurowe i handlowe. Projekt rozciąga się na działce o powierzchni 26 000 metrów kwadratowych i znajduje się w centrum dzielnicy Kadykyoy w azjatyckiej części Stambułu.

Jest to jeden z największych projektów w regionie Kadykyu, jest to kompleks mieszkalny, przemyślany w najdrobniejszych szczegółach i zapewniający swoim mieszkańcom luksusowy styl życia. 

Kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się 15 minut spacerem od alei Baghdat, która jest centrum koncentracji modnych sklepów odzieżowych, słynnych kawiarni i restauracji, a także klubów nocnych. 

Projekt przyciąga uwagę nowoczesnym i zwięzłym designem, oferując komfortowy styl życia dzięki prostemu i funkcjonalnemu podejściu. 

Infrastruktura zewnętrzna: 

Stacja metra Unalan, stacja metra Goztepe, stacja autobusowa Uzunchayyr, przystanek autobusowy Fikirtepe, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi Göztepe Eğitim Ve Araştırma Hastanesi, Ajibadem Shinashi Jan, Kadıköy Florence Nightingale Tıp Merkezi State Hospital, Kalamış Marina Berth, Ido Harem Water Bus Terminal River Station, Marmara University, Akasya Ajibadem centrum handlowe, Emaar Square, Goztepe Park itp. 

Projekt przedstawia przyszłym właścicielom 1500 mieszkań o układzie od 1 + 0 do 5,5 + 1, których powierzchnia waha się od 55 do 300 metrów kwadratowych. Apartamenty kompleksu mieszkalnego w różnych rozwiązaniach planistycznych mają tarasy zwykłe i ogrodowe. 

Infrastruktura wewnętrzna: 

przedszkole, sauna / SPA, baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, parking, kawiarnia / restauracja, wielofunkcyjna siłownia, supermarket, łaźnia turecka, gabinet masażu

Realting.com
Udać się