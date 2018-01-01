  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul

Akarca, Turcja
od € 454,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The residential complex presents 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 194 to 253 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New apartments in a complex near the second channel project, an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Projekt obejmuje 4 budynki, z których 2 zostały już ukończone, a 2 są w budowie.

Rezydencja składa się z czterech budynków z 609 mieszkaniami i 60 jednostkami handlowymi i posiada:

  • duże tereny zielone
  • centrum handlowe
  • siłownia
  • Łaźnia turecka, sauna
  • plac zabaw dla dzieci
  • basen
  • parking kryty
  • całodobowe bezpieczeństwo
  • szkoła
Zalety

Drugi kanał Bosfor zostanie położony w pobliżu projektu do 2025 r. Wpłynie to na wzrost cen nieruchomości w okolicy.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Autostrada E5 ( 2 km ) 5 minut jazdy samochodem
  • Park męczenników Esenyurt ( 1,5 km ) 5 minut jazdy od hotelu
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan Park ( 2,5 km ) 8 minut jazdy samochodem
  • Autostrada TEM ( 6 km ) 10 minut jazdy samochodem
  • Centrum handlowe Marmara Park ( 5 km ) 15 minut jazdy samochodem
  • nowe lotnisko w Stambule ( 50 km ) 30 minut jazdy samochodem
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bolshoy vybor kvartir v stroyaschemsya komplekse v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Zwracamy uwagę na nowe apartamenty w centrum Alanyi. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 53 do 155 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 30 metrów. W środkowej części Alanyi nieruchomości mają najwyższy potencjał inwestycyjny i zawsze są płynne. Centrum ma najbardziej komfortowe warunki życia i relaksu. Oto serce popularnego kurortu śródziemnomorskiego, a nawet poza sezonem jest duży napływ turystów. Jeśli mówimy o infrastrukturze, to jest wszystko: wiele sklepów, jest kilka rynków, supermarkety sieciowe, centra handlowe, hipermarkety, wybitne butiki marki, sklepy turystyczne, salony, biura, banki, agencje rządowe. Aktywnie transportuje się do innych obszarów. Nowe nowoczesne nieruchomości w centrum Alanyi nie są powszechne, we wszystkich dzielnicach znajdują się gęste budynki. Często są to projekty remontowe mieszkań lub przestarzałych hoteli. Domy w centrum wyróżniają się zwartym terytorium, ale oferuje również infrastrukturę wypoczynkową, taką jak basen, sauna, łaźnia turecka, tereny rekreacyjne i grill. Istnieje również kilka projektów budowlanych i nowe kompleksy w samej fortecy, widoki są luksusowe! 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Oba - Alanya. Dom ma układy mieszkań: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. Powierzchnia od 95 do 236 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość od morza 2800 metrów. Nabrzeże Oba wychodzi na słynny Ataturk i jest wyposażony do jazdy na rowerze, podróży, sportów na świeżym powietrzu, sportów plażowych i spacerów morskich. Od centrum Alanyi region Oba jest oddzielony naturalną granicą – rzeki Oba Tea z zwęglonymi i porozrzucanymi zielonymi brzegami. Co znajduje się w okolicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, metro, turecki Bim, A101, Şok, Migros itp., Supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, butiki i sklepy firmowe wiodących marek. Oto największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Plaże w Oba są piaszczyste i żwirowe, z infrastrukturą rekreacyjną i sportową. Niżej Oba nad morzem są bardziej aktywne, turystyczne, jest wiele hoteli i nieco mniej nowych projektów, ponieważ wtedy w Upper Oba można zawsze kupić apartamenty w nowych domach.
