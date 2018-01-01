  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula

Akarca, Turcja
od € 300,000
O kompleksie

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 71 to 230 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Prezentujemy nowe mieszkania w Mahmutlar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 50 do 145 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 800 metrów. Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem, jeśli mówimy o nowych budynkach. Oto duży wybór nowych i płynnych nieruchomości, zarówno domów klasy ekonomicznej, jak i szanowanych kompleksów mieszkalnych. Kolejną niezaprzeczalną zaletą przy zakupie nowego mieszkania w Mahmutlar jest możliwość uzyskania nieoprocentowanych rat od dewelopera, nie działa we wszystkich projektach, ale nadal, warto na to zwrócić uwagę. Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, Mahmutlar jest najbardziej zamieszkałym i wygodnym miejscem do stałego życia w Alanyi. Chociaż Mahmutlar jest oddalony od centrum Alanyi, na głównych ulicach Barbaros, Ataturk i promenada są zawsze zatłoczone, infrastruktura, handel i restauracje działają przez cały rok. To autonomiczne miasto, w którym jest wszystko na całe życie i ruchliwe wakacje. 
Po co kupować apartamenty Crystal River w Alanyi? Doskonała lokalizacja Bezpieczny kompleks apartamentów z doskonałymi obiektami komunalnymi W pełni umeblowane Wysokie dochody z wynajmu
We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 103 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
