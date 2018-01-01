  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu

Akarca, Turcja
od € 206,414
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
1 / 2
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 73.5 to 247 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy kompleks v lesnoy chasti rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Prostornye apartamenty v rayone Avdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy ASIA ACIBADEM
Ueskuedar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargicak, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turcja
od € 206,414
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Demirtash. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 53 do 130 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1500 metrów. Nieruchomości w Demirtash w nowych kompleksach zadowolą kupujących szukających optymalnego stosunku ceny do jakości. Terytoria są przestronne, nie tak jak w regionach centralnych, kompleksy z pełną całoroczną infrastrukturą. Inwestycje w mieszkania w Demirtash przyniosą wysokie zyski, ceny należą obecnie do najniższych w Alanyi, ale szybko rosną. Ze względu na bliskość lotniska, jakość kompleksów i dobrą plażę, nieruchomości mają duży potencjał wynajmu. W przypadku stałego pobytu wszystko, co podstawowe w Demirtash, to: 5 szkół podstawowych, 2 szkoły średnie, liceum, supermarkety, rynek, sklepy, apteki, bankomaty, urzędy pocztowe, taksówki, stacje benzynowe i inna infrastruktura przy centralnej ulicy wzdłuż rzeki górskiej. Nad jej kanałem znajduje się słynny kanion Sapadere, otwarty dla turystów i innych naturalnych piękności. W okolicy znajduje się wiele parków i terenów rekreacyjnych, placów zabaw.
Apartamentowiec Buyukcekmece Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Ma bezpośredni widok na Złoty Brzeg Morza Złotej Marmara, w jednym z najbardziej prestiżowych europejskich obszarów Stambułu. Obszar projektu jest jednym z najważniejszych obszarów rozwoju nieruchomości; jest to miejsce docelowe dla osób szukających inwestycji z dobrym zwrotem. Jest to wyjątkowy projekt z zapleczem socjalnym, oprócz różnego rodzaju mieszkań, które zaspokoją wszystkie gusta. Istnieje niezbędna sieć transportowa, lądowa i morska, łącząca kompleks ze wszystkimi obszarami miasta dwóch kontynentów. Akty tytułowe są gotowe do dostarczenia, zgodnie z warunkami uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego.
Rezydencja Modern Residence,Kadıköy
Marmara Region, Turcja
od € 1,489,993
204–246 m² 2 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2023

Projekt ten, zlokalizowany w Kadıköy, oferuje wiele możliwości zarówno transportu, jak i różnych działań.

Realting.com
Udać się