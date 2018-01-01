Kompleks mieszkalny Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turcja
od € 390,000
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 84 to 150 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Kestel. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 46 do 160 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 30 metrów. Chociaż Kestel znajduje się obok Mahmutlar, ale jest zasadniczo inny, tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości mają do pięciu pięter, a większość z nich to nowe budynki, z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi, oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Istnieje sieć tureckich supermarketów, rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa prywatna szkoła, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar na wschodzie oraz w centrum Alanyi na zachodzie znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dostać się na obie strony w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wypożyczalnia samochodów. 
Rezydencja obejmuje centrum fitness, łaźnię parową, saunę, siłownię i studio pilates, kino, salę wielofunkcyjną.

Zakończenie - grudzień 2023 r.

Zalety

Gwarantowana wydajność 5% przez 2 lata w lirach tureckich.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Stacja metra - 300 metrów
  • Metrobus - 500 metrów
  • Levent - 5 minut
  • Maslak - 10 minut
  • Taksim - 12 minut
  • Most Bosfor - 15 minut
Z przyjemnością oferujemy ekskluzywny projekt, który składa się z jednego 4-piętrowego bloku i 28 mieszkań. Doskonałe apartamenty położone w centrum Oba-Alanii, w odległości spaceru od plaży. Dostępne są apartamenty: 1 + 1 od 44m2. do 67m2. i 3 + 1 od 144m2. do 198 m2. Projekt mieszkaniowy znajduje się zaledwie 450 metrów od piaszczystej plaży, 100 metrów od supermarketu Carrefour oraz w odległości spaceru od wszystkich potrzeb konsumentów, takich jak sklepy, restauracje, banki, butiki, szpitale i szkoła.
Rozpoczęcie projektu styczeń 2022 r., Zakończenie lipiec 2023 r. Metoda płatności: zaliczka w wysokości 40%, saldo kwoty jest dzielone przez nieoprocentowane raty do końca budowy.

