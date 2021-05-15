  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir

Kompleks mieszkalny Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir

Akarca, Turcja
od € 218,750
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir
1 / 3
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshahir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 308 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Project with original architecture and low building density
Avsallar, Turcja
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Kucukcekmece Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a parking near metro stations, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Perspektivnyy proekt v privlekatelnom rayone Bashakshehir
Akarca, Turcja
od € 218,750
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Great unique penthouse in an exotic area of Alanya city center
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turcja
Mieszkanie ma ponad 2 piętra i jest w bardzo dobrym stanie, ponieważ właściciel zawsze utrzymywał i odnawiał je regularnie każdego roku, odkąd kupił nowe. 3/4 sypialnie ( sypialnia nr. 4 zmieniono na mały przytulny salon / biuro ) ( Jeśli chcesz 4 sypialnie, można to łatwo zmienić później ) 2 kuchnie, jeden na każdym piętrze 2 piękne salony z unikalnymi meblami w mocnym stylu 2 łazienki 3 balkony i 1 taras Malowane ładne ściany Oak parkiet w sypialniach, salonach i korytarzu. Płytki w kuchni, łazience i balkonach, a także na tarasie, który ma pełne 24 m2 i jest częściowo pokryty Nowo ułożona membrana i płytki na tarasie Na 3 piętrze znajduje się piękny pomalowany tynkowy sufit z pięknymi dekoracjami Drewniany sufit na 4 piętrach 3 balkony zostały oszklone ciemne szkło i ekranowane z widoku, ale nie z widoku. Wewnątrz znajdują się zasłony ekranowe i piękne zasłony z listew, a także lampy i reflektory w suficie. Zewnętrzne elektryczne osłony przeciwsłoneczne w salonie. Klimatyzacja / pompa ciepła w 5 pokojach. W tym roku zakupiono 2 jednostki Ciepło wodne we wszystkich pokojach w pomieszczeniu i piękny „angielski”" kominek elektryczny, który zapewnia również ciepło Ciepła woda z ogrzewania słonecznego na dachu z dodatkowymi elementami grzewczymi i 2 podgrzewaczami wody w łazience Czysta woda do gotowania jest oczyszczana w obiekcie pod blat kuchenny Jacuzzi i duży, piękny prysznic z radiem Wyjątkowe piękne dywany są wliczone w cenę, a także wszystkie meble, zasłony i nowe sprzęt AGD. Tutaj wszystko, co musisz zrobić, to wprowadzić się od razu! Tylko około 100 NOK miesięcznie na wspólne wydatki, które pokrywają windę, sprzątanie w częściach wspólnych wewnątrz i na zewnątrz. Energia elektryczna dla wspólnych obszarów i dozorcy.
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Główną cechą projektu jest dogodna lokalizacja, zaledwie 50 metrów od Morza Śródziemnego, co czyni go jeszcze bardziej płynnym na rynku nieruchomości. Ten nowy kompleks mieszkaniowy zostanie zbudowany na działce o powierzchni 10 000 m2, która obejmie 3 bloki mieszkalne o 12 piętrach z 337 luksusowymi apartamentami. Ponadto, dla maksymalnego komfortu przyszłych mieszkańców, zapewniona zostanie bogata infrastruktura społeczna i prywatna plaża z bezpłatnymi leżakami i parasolami. • 1 + 1 ( 57-60 M2 ) • 2 + 1 ( od 88 M2 ) • Penthouse Underpass na plażę Prywatna plaża z bezpłatnymi leżakami i parasolami Odkryty basen z dużym parkiem wodnym Kryty basen z podgrzewaną wodą i mini park wodny Sauna Turecka łaźnia turecka Rzymska łaźnia masażu Pokój zabaw Siłownia Pokój gier ( bilard, tenis stołowy ) Pokój zabaw dla dzieci Pokój biznesowy do prezentacji Recepcja 24/7 Restauracja Lobby bar Miejsce do grillowania Plac zabaw dla dzieci Kort tenisowy Plac zabaw dla koszykówki Pole golfowe Parking podziemny parking zewnętrzny Generator elektryczny Wi-Fi w miejscach publicznych Bezpieczeństwo 25/7 i nadzór wideo Ruch w wózkach golfowych wokół kompleksu Kort tenisowy Plac koszykówki Altany i miejsce do grillowania Do końca budowy kompleksu obowiązuje nieoprocentowany plan ratalny z zaliczką w wysokości 30%. Apartamenty na etapie wykopalisk są uważane za bardziej atrakcyjne pod względem ceny - są tańsze niż gotowe mieszkania. Według ekspertów różnica w cenie może sięgać od 10% do 50% Rozpoczęcie budowy: 15.05.2021 Zakończenie budowy: 23.03.2023
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury residential complex - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
  Cała niezbędna infrastruktura znajduje się w odległości spaceru, 1800 metrów od plaży, 1300 metrów od centrum Mahmutlar, 25 km od międzynarodowego lotniska Alanya-Gazipasa i tylko 25 km od centrum Alanyi. Kompleks mieszkaniowy składa się z dwóch 12-piętrowych bloków z łącznie 144 mieszkaniami. • Apartamenty 1 + 1, od 51 m2 • 2 + 1 apartamenty o powierzchni 70 m2 • Apartamenty dwupoziomowe ( dupleksy ) 2 + 1, od 100 do 105 m2 • Apartamenty dwupoziomowe ( dupleksy ) 3 + 1, od 112 do 123 m2 • Apartamenty dwupoziomowe ( dupleksy ) 4 + 1, o powierzchni 149 m2. m Otwarty basen Kryty basen z podgrzewaną wodą Pokój parowy Hamam Pokoje do masażu Siłownia ( fitness ) Strefa relaksu SPA Kino Kafeteria i minibar Bar przy basenie Pokój dziecięcy Plac zabaw dla dzieci Mini klub Generator mocy Darmowa sieć WIFI w całym budynku System nadzoru wideo LCD Złożone usługi dozorcy Bezpłatny transfer na plażę iz plaży kilka razy dziennie. Koniec budowy: maj 2022 r
Realting.com
Udać się