  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Prostornye apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul

Udostępnij za pomocą:
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 175 to 200 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Państwo przegląda
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa New large-scale project in the Kargicak area
Kargicak, Turcja
Ten kompleks mieszkaniowy z bogatą infrastrukturą, składający się z dwóch bloków mieszkalnych, znajduje się w taki sposób, że większość mieszkań wychodzi na infrastrukturę kompleksu. Projekt rozszerza możliwości twojego mieszkania, zapewniając dodatkową przestrzeń do pracy, rekreacji, przyjaznej komunikacji i wychowywania dzieci na terenie kompleksu, ponieważ planowane jest umieszczenie znacznej infrastruktury na parterze i terytorium, takiej jak: baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, sauna, fitness, jacuzzi, parking, plac zabaw dla dzieci. Szkoła, kolegium, liceum, przedszkole, sklepy, supermarkety i kawiarnie działają z infrastruktury w promieniu kilometra, a zaledwie kilka kilometrów od kompleksu znajduje się czysta piaszczysta plaża.   Kryty basen Otwarty basen Basen dla dzieci Fitness Jacuzzi Kafeteria Internet w całym kompleksie Bezpieczeństwo Parking CCTV Telewizja satelitarna Plac zabaw Generator winda Uruchomienie kompleksu planowane jest na luty 2022 r.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Zwracamy uwagę na nowe apartamenty w centrum Alanyi. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 50 do 127 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 580 metrów. W środkowej części Alanyi nieruchomości mają najwyższy potencjał inwestycyjny i zawsze są płynne. Centrum ma najbardziej komfortowe warunki życia i relaksu. Oto serce popularnego kurortu śródziemnomorskiego, a nawet poza sezonem jest duży napływ turystów. Jeśli mówimy o infrastrukturze, to jest wszystko: wiele sklepów, jest kilka rynków, supermarkety sieciowe, centra handlowe, hipermarkety, wybitne butiki marki, sklepy turystyczne, salony, biura, banki, agencje rządowe. Aktywnie transportuje się do innych obszarów. Nowe nowoczesne nieruchomości w centrum Alanyi nie są powszechne, we wszystkich dzielnicach znajdują się gęste budynki. Często są to projekty remontowe mieszkań lub przestarzałych hoteli. Domy w centrum wyróżniają się zwartym terytorium, ale oferuje również infrastrukturę wypoczynkową, taką jak basen, sauna, łaźnia turecka, tereny rekreacyjne i grill. Istnieje również kilka projektów budowlanych i nowe kompleksy w samej fortecy, widoki są luksusowe! 
