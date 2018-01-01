  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turcja
od € 284,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 94 to 190 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Akarca, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye kvartiry s unikalnymi vidami v rayone Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 126 square meters. Distance to the sea 1800 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa 3 Bedroom Apartments with Seperate Kitchen in Alanya Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Te apartamenty z 3 sypialniami położone w zielonym pomarańczowym ogrodzie Oba w Alanyi znajdują nową inwestycję 65 przestronnych, spokojnych i luksusowych apartamentów na sprzedaż. ta inwestycja znajduje się tak blisko szpitala, centrum handlowego, a centrum miasta jest tylko 5 minut jazdy nową drogą. W kompleksie dostępne są 2 sypialnie, apartament z 3 sypialniami i penthouse z 4 sypialniami. Te apartamenty z 3 sypialniami i oddzielną kuchnią w Alanyi o powierzchni od 140 m2 i 220 m2. Istnieją najwyższej jakości łazienki z najwyższej jakości kranami i prysznicami typu deszcz. Kuchnia z blatem najwyższej jakości, podłogami laminowanymi, szafami kuchennymi o wysokim połysku z wysokiej jakości zawiasami.  Te eleganckie apartamenty są idealne do stałego życia i wynajmu.   Po co kupować to mieszkanie z 3 sypialniami w Alanyi?Przestronny apartament Oddzielna kuchnia Zastosowany wysokiej jakości materiał Lokalizacja spokojna okolica Lokalizacja apartamentów z 3 sypialniami w Alanyi Usytuowany w spokojnej zielonej części Alanyi, w pobliżu szpitali i centrów handlowych. Stare centrum miasta znajduje się 5 minut jazdy samochodem. Od nowej drogi centrum miasta znajduje się zaledwie 5 minut od Ciebie. Bez pośpiechu, bez ruchu. Plaża ma około 1 i pół kilometra, plaża Kleopatra jest 10 minut jazdy samochodem.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w dzielnicy Mahmutlar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 49 do 110 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1300 metrów. Od razu zauważamy, że Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem. Według nowych danych populacja Mahmutlar rośnie najszybciej i wynosi ponad 53 tysiące osób, aw sezonie 3-4 razy więcej. Obszar ten jest jak najbardziej zabudowany, najbardziej popularny wśród obcokrajowców i zawsze № 1 na rynku nieruchomości w Alanyi pod względem popytu na mieszkania. Wyjaśnienie tego jest proste: w Mahmutlar idealne połączenie ceny, jakości, a także dużej liczby ofert dla dowolnego budżetu.  Jednocześnie nie należy zapominać, że w nowych domach Mahmutlar doskonała infrastruktura, a także infrastruktura dzielnicy jako całości, jest na najwyższym poziomie. Infrastruktura Mahmutlar: oprócz ogromnej liczby restauracji, sklepów, supermarketów, dwa rynki rolne, w Mahmutlar, wkrótce duże centrum handlowe Mahmutlar AVM o powierzchni 20 000 m2 będzie działać na terenie sobotniego targu, centrum kultury na działce o powierzchni 10 tysięcy m2, Kompleks sportowy MahmutlarSpor i inny projekt, w tym boisko do koszykówki, kort tenisowy, szatnie i strefy społeczne, a także różne obiekty komercyjne w aktywnie zabudowanej części ulicy Ataturk. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
