Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul

Akarca, Turcja
od € 162,500
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye kvartiry v rayone Esenyurt Stambul
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 65 to 70 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartment with great view
Alanya, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Nowy projekt rezydencji Ultra-Rosky w Buyuhasbahce, w jednej z najbardziej elitarnych części Alanyi, z dala od zgiełku miasta, naprzeciwko wspaniałego zamku i widokiem na Morze Śródziemne. Projekt, który zostanie zbudowany na działce o łącznej powierzchni 800 metrów kwadratowych, składa się z mieszkań o różnych przemyślanych planach o nowoczesnym designie. Apartamenty nadają się do życia rodzinnego, rekreacji, a także do opłacalnej inwestycji w przyszłości. Warto zwrócić uwagę na stopniową dostępność projektu do wszystkich niezbędnych obiektów infrastruktury społecznej dla wygodnego życia.
Projekt będzie się składał z 15 mieszkań, takich jak 1 + 1 i 2 + 1 dupleks w jednym bloku, z systemem « Smart Home ».
Budowa rozpoczęła się w lipcu 2022 r., A jej zakończenie spodziewane jest w marcu 2023 r.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy apartamenty v perspektivnom gorode Gazipasha
Alanya, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Zwracamy uwagę na nowe mieszkania w Gazipash - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 46 do 160 m2.Odległość do morza wynosi 2800 metrów. Kupując nieruchomości w Gazipash, zyskujesz nie tylko metry kwadratowe nad morzem, ale także spokój. Gazipasha to przytulne małe miasteczko z obecnością międzynarodowego lotniska. Jeśli mówimy o infrastrukturze, miasto jest mniej niż gorsze od turystycznej Alanyi, jest wszystko, co niezbędne do życia, a także ciszy i spokoju. Po tym, jak mieszkania w Alanyi wzrosły, wygląd inwestorów został skierowany konkretnie do Gazipash. Zaczęły pojawiać się tutaj nowe budynki, których infrastruktura nie jest w żaden sposób gorsza od podobnych domów w Alanyi, jednocześnie znacznie podnosząc cenę. W tej chwili kupując nowe mieszkanie w Gazipash, nadal możesz mieć czas na znaczne zaoszczędzenie budżetu i często po otrzymaniu nieoprocentowanych rat od dewelopera.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kurt Suıte 20
Kargicak, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

KURT SUITE 20 Kargicak Жилой комплекс в районе Каргыджак

Мы рады представить вам новый жилой комплекс в Районе Каргыджак. Всего 400 м отделяет дом от ласкового Средиземного моря и чистейшего пляжа.

Рядом с домом открылся супермаркет Мигрос, кафе CupStore и продолжают открываться новые заведения. В 300 м от дома проходит еженедельный фермерский рынок.

Набережная, в районе нашего Suit 20, имеет широкий галекдный пляж без плит, парковую зону с бескдками. По пляжу свободно гуляют павлины.

Инфраструктура жилого комплекса состоит из:

  • Бассейн ( 70 кв.м. )
  • Детская площадка
  • Фитнес зал
  • Сауна
  • Паровая комната
  • Джакузи
  • Душевые, раздевалки, санузлы
  • Беседка
  • Парковка на территории

Растояния:

450 mm – до моря

1,5 км — поликлиника

25 км – до аэропорта Газипаши

6 км – госпиталь

15 км – центр Алании

450 m – автобусная остановка

1,5 км – до школы

250 mm — супермаркет




 

Квартира 1 + 1:
Кухня-гостиная американского типа: 19.00 m2

Спальня: 10,00 m2

Ванная комната: 4,00 m2

Балкон: 6,10 m2

Общая площадь: 39 M2 ( Брутто площадь 44 кв.м. )

 

Квартира-дуплекс 2 + 1


Кухня-гостиная американского типа: 25,00 m2 — 30,00 m2

Спальня 1: 10,50 m2 — 11,50 m2

Спальня 2: 12,00 m2 — 13,50 m2

Ванная комната: 4,00 m2

Ванная комната: 3,90 m2

Холл: 3,00 m2

Балкон: 6,10 m2 — 6,60 m2

Балкон 2: 6,00 m2

Дуплекс No: 16 — 72,70 m2 / площадь брутто 100,00 M2

Дуплекс No: 17 — 74,00 m2 / площадь брутто 100,00 M2

Дуплекс No: 18 — 80,30 m2 / площадь брутто 100,00 M2

Дуплекс No: 19 — 74,00 m2 / площадь брутто 100,00 M2


 

Технические характеристики:

  • Толщина внутренних стен: 13 cm
  • Толщина внешних стен: 23 cm
  • Бетон: C30-C25
  • Крыша: теплоизоляция, натуральная черепица
  • Гидроизоляция всех полов здания ( ванные комнаты и балконы )
  • Металлопластиковые стеклопакеты
  • Мебель и двери лакированные 1-го класса с акриловым окрашиванием

Начало строительства: июнь 2022

Дата ввода в эксплуатацию: Июль 2023

План оплаты:

Первоначальный взнос:% 50

Скидка при оплате 100%: 3% от цены квартиры

 

