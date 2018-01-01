  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe

Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe

Akarca, Turcja
od € 206,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
1 / 4
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 2, 4 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 100 to 261 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Yeni Eyüp Evleri with swimming pools and green areas in a historic area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Rezydencja Comport Rezidans,Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turcja
od € 220,790
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Affordable Seafront Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turcja
od € 206,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa bright 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turcja
z przyjemnością oferujemy to centralnie położone mieszkanie z 2 sypialniami w bardzo popularnym kompleksie w Alanyi Mahmutlar
Zespół mieszkaniowy Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Kestel. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 58 do 100 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 60 metrów. Chociaż Kestel znajduje się obok Mahmutlar, ale jest zasadniczo inny, tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości mają do pięciu pięter, a większość z nich to nowe budynki, z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi, oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Istnieje sieć tureckich supermarketów, rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa prywatna szkoła, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar na wschodzie oraz w centrum Alanyi na zachodzie znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dostać się na obie strony w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wypożyczalnia samochodów. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a fitness center near metro stations, parks and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy wysokiej jakości apartamenty z dwiema sypialniami i balkonami.

Rezydencja oferuje garaż i parking, park dla dzieci, całodobowe centrum fitness, pomieszczenia handlowe i salę konferencyjną.

Zakończenie - pierwszy kwartał 2023 r.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
  • Centralne ogrzewanie
  • Oświetlenie dekoracyjne
  • System bezpieczeństwa
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Najbliższy szpital - 4 minuty
  • Apteki - 2 minuty
  • Najbliższe centrum handlowe - 7 minut
  • Banki - 4 minuty
  • Hotele - 2-3 minuty
  • Najbliższa restauracja - 14 minut
  • Najbliższa szkoła - 4 minuty
  • Najbliższa stacja metra Seyratepe - 4 minuty
  • Centralny meczet - 2 minuty
  • Las miejski Ataturk - 14 minut
Realting.com
Udać się