Kompleks mieszkalny Proekt na etape karandasha v rayone Payallar

Akarca, Turcja
od € 110,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 100 m2.The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58.5 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3400 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Kompleks mieszkaniowy jest budowany zgodnie z projektem państwowym i finansowany przez gminę powiatu ( Başakşehir Belediyesi ), co daje pewność pomyślnego zakończenia budowy.

Cechy rezydencji:

  • siłownia
  • centrum spa z łaźnią parową, łaźnią turecką i sauną
  • parking kryty
  • całodobowa ochrona z nadzorem wideo
  • duże tereny zielone i salony zewnętrzne
  • place zabaw dla dzieci
  • basen
Zalety

Dobre zwroty z powodu wysokiego popytu na wynajem ze strony turystów medycznych.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Basaksehir to zielony obszar z chronionymi gajami, ogrodami botanicznymi i parkami krajobrazowymi. Ponadto największy zbiornik w Turcji, Sazlıdere, znajduje się w tym obszarze - miejscu odpoczynku dla miejscowej ludności.

Przy całej naturalnej obfitości w okolicy rozwija się także infrastruktura: istnieją trzy szpitale uniwersyteckie, międzynarodowa uczelnia TED i stadion olimpijski.

Obszar ten jest uważany za trzecie centrum Stambułu, miejscowi często nazywają go miastem zdrowia.

  • 9 minut jazdy samochodem do ogrodu botanicznego
  • 12 minut jazdy samochodem do autostrady E-5 i 5 minut do autostrady TEM
  • 12 minut jazdy samochodem do rezerwy
  • 15 minut spacerem do najbliższej stacji metra
  • 20 minut jazdy do zbiornika
  • 23 minuty jazdy samochodem na nowe lotnisko
  • 32 minuty jazdy samochodem do centrum miasta
Zespół mieszkaniowy New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy apartamenty z jedną lub dwiema sypialniami i panoramicznym widokiem na miasto.

Rezydencja składa się z czterech 22-piętrowych budynków i oferuje pięciopoziomowy parking, kryte i odkryte baseny, siłownię, spa, saunę, studio jogi.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Obiekt znajduje się w pobliżu kawiarni, restauracji, uniwersytetów i wszelkiej niezbędnej infrastruktury, pięć minut od stacji metra, dziesięć minut od stacji metra, szpitala i centrum handlowego.

