Kompleks mieszkalny Otlichnoe predlozhenie v rayone Konakly - nedaleko ot morya

Konakli, Turcja
od € 114,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Otlichnoe predlozhenie v rayone Konakly - nedaleko ot morya
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 m2.Distance to the sea 460 meters. Konakly – the western region of Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this area. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. The proximity to the center of Alanya and the Cleopatra embankment, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the area itself, as well as in the center.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Konakli, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Otlichnoe predlozhenie v rayone Konakly - nedaleko ot morya
Konakli, Turcja
od € 114,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Finished residential complex in the center
Alanya, Turcja

Nowy gotowy kompleks mieszkaniowy w centrum. Luksus Alanya o łącznej powierzchni 2800 m2. Kompleks ma 3 bloki, które składają się z 4 pięter. Bogata infrastruktura kompleksu: otwarty / kryty basen, łaźnia turecka ( hamam ), sauna, siłownia, pokój relaksacyjny.

Apartamenty sprzedawane są w czystym wykończeniu z wyposażonymi kuchniami i szafkami, drzwiami wewnętrznymi i wejściowymi, instalacją wodną, « inteligentny dom », elektrycznym ogrzewaniem podłóg w łazienkach.

Plaża Cleopatra znajduje się zaledwie 350 metrów od hotelu, sklepy i restauracje znajdują się w odległości spaceru.

Zostań teraz właścicielem luksusowego mieszkania.
Apartamentowiec OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turcja
od € 150,000
140 m² 1 apartament
Poddaj się: 2021
Deweloper: IKY GROUP ALANYA
< p > OBA VOYAGE GARDEN < / p > < p > Jednostki maisonette z trzema sypialniami 140 m² i ceną 150 000 euro < / p > < p > Moderacja tego projektu obejmuje: < / p > < p > - basen zewnętrzny < br / > -Innerpool < br / > -Jaccuzi - Łaźnia turecka < br / > -Sauna < br / > -Salon parowy < br / > -Masaż < br / > -Aquitness Park < br 1 / > -Kin pokój < br / > -Ogród szachowy < br / > -Plac zabaw dla dzieci < br / > -Pokój zabaw dla dzieci < br / > -Barbecue / p > < p > Odległość od morza 1,3 km < / p > < p > Odległość do centrum Alanyi 3 km < / p > < p > Architektura wnętrza mieszkania: < / p > < p > -60 × 120 granitowych podłóg < br / > -Win szafki kuchenne < br / Granitowe blaty > -Black Star Galexi < br / > - Okna izolowane < br / > - Specjalnie opracowane stalowe drzwi z otworem < br / > - Specjalnie opracowane lakierowane drzwi wewnętrzne < br / > - Kabina prysznicowa wykonana ze szkła hartowanego < br / > - Umywalka Hilton < / p >
Zespół mieszkaniowy Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy apartamenty z widokiem na morze i miasto.

Rezydencja oferuje duże tereny zielone, salon, kryte i odkryte baseny, plac zabaw dla dzieci, boisko do koszykówki, saunę i łaźnię turecką, centrum fitness, całodobową ochronę.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Nieruchomość znajduje się w odległości spaceru od wszelkiej niezbędnej infrastruktury.

  • Szpital - 3 minuty
  • Centrum handlowe - 10 minut
  • Uniwersytet - 10 minut
  • Supermarket - 2 minuty
  • Marina - 2 minuty
  • Stacja metra - 5 minut
  • Lotnisko - 30 minut
  • Autostrada E-5 - 5 minut
