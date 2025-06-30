  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya

Alanya, Turcja
od € 115,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 135 m2.Distance to the sea 800 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Alanya, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
Alanya, Turcja
od € 115,000
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turcja
Deweloper: Cadde emlak
Zespół mieszkaniowy Vidovye apartamenty v novom zhilom komplekse - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
The following layouts are presented to your attention in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 60 to 323 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy T 01008
Ciplakli, Turcja
od € 163,000
47–86 m² 12 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2025

Lokalizacja:

·           Alanya, dystrykt ÇIPLAKLI.

·           2,5 km. do morza

·           Centrum Alanyi znajduje się 3 km od hotelu.

·           5 minut do państwowego szpitala naukowego

·           45 minut do lotniska Gazipasha

·           2 godziny na lotnisko w Antalyi

 

Powierzchnia działki - 25 000 m2

Projekt ma 10 bloków - 600 mieszkań

 

Rodzaje mieszkań - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,

I 3 + 1, 4 + 1 i 5 + 1 dwupoziomowe apartamenty ogrodowe i apartamenty typu penthouse.

 

Nasz nowy projekt z widokiem na morze, las i miasto ma bogatą infrastrukturę wewnętrzną i zewnętrzną, która obejmuje:

·           2000 m2 otwartego basenu,

·           Park wodny

·           Basen dla dzieci,

·           Kryty basen z podgrzewaną wodą,

·           Basen relaksacyjny,

·           Salt room,

·           Sauna,

·           Hamam,

·           Pokoje do masażu,

·           Obszar rekreacji,

·           Centrum fitness

·           Sala przyjęć,

·           Plac zabaw,

·           Pokój bilardowy,

·           Kręgle,

·           Sala telewizyjna,

·           Kino

·           Pokój Play Station,

·           Tenis stołowy – Piłka nożna stołowa,

·           Sala konferencyjna,

·           Dekoracyjne tereny rekreacyjne w ogrodzie,

·           Dekoracyjne leżaki i tereny rekreacyjne przy basenie,

·           Transfer na plażę.

·           Otwarty i zamknięty parking dla samochodów

·           Drzwi wejściowe do rezydencji z hasłem

·           24-godzinna prywatna ochrona

·           System generatora prądu

 Zakończenie projektu 30.06.2025

Początkowa rata - 50% . Saldo - nieoprocentowana rata przed zakończeniem budowy

