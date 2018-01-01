  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha

Alanya, Turcja
od € 155,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 125 m2.Distance to the sea 1000 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Alanya, Turcja
